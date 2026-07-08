Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar for July 8th, 2026

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!
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Shows This Week:
- Lukas Nelson – Sandy Amphitheater – Wednesday, July 8th
- Zach Top w/Adam Buckner – Cold Beer and Country Music Tour – Thursday, July 9th – Utah First
- The Aquabats w/Manic Hispanic The Depot – Friday, July 10th
- Cumbiatron – The Cumbia Rave – The Depot – Saturday, July 11th *21+ event
- Houndmouth – Sandy Amphitheater
On sale now:
- Summer of Live – 4 lawn tickets for $99. Select shows at Utah First – 14 shows
All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com
Other Concerts and Community Events
Full Weekend/Weekly:
- Bug World Exhibit at Natural History Museum of Utah at the Rio Tinto Center – now – 9/07 – Link
- Salt Lake Film Society – Summer Showdown 2026 – Link
- The Mask vs Pee Wee’s Big Adventure
- Campfire Cookouts 2026 at Brighton Resort – 19th – 8/01 – Link
- Smoke & Sound 2026 at Brighton Resort – 20th – 8/16 – Link
- SLAC’s Summer Show: The Gaslight Zone – 26th – Aug 16th – Link
- 2026 Draper Days Rodeo at Ballard Arena 7/10 & 7/11 – Link
- Draper Days 2026 7/10-7/18 – Link
- Hell’s Kitchen – Alicia Keys Musical – 7/7-7/12 – Link
- Holladay Summer Concert Series 2026 – weekends 7/04-8/22 – Link
Friday the 10th:
- 2026 Red Butte Outdoor Concert Series: JJ Grey & Mofro + The Wood Brothers – Link
- Utah Royals vs Gotham FC – Link
- LNE Presents: ProbCause – Sun:Set on Sky Rooftop – Link
- LNE Presents: ODDBALL on Sky Rooftop – Link
Saturday the 11th:
- LNE Events: FIGHT NIGHT: McGregor vs. Holloway Watch Party at Sky SLC – Link
- LNE Presents: Silent Reign on Sky Rooftop – Link
- V2/MASV Presents: Frequency at the Portal (local Showcase) – Link
Farmers Markets:
- 2026 Millcreek Farmers Market at Millcreek Commons – Fridays – Link
- Fellowship Hall Farmers & Arts Market 2026 – Saturdays through 10/17 – Link
- Sandy City Farmers Market 2026 at Sandy Amphitheater – Saturdays through 10/17 – Link
- SLC Downtown Farmers Market 2026 at Pioneer Park – Saturdays through 10/24- Link
- New Roots Farmers Market 2026 – Saturdays through 10/17 – Link
- 2026 Daybreak Farmers Market – Saturdays through 10/17 – Link
- 2026 Big Cottonwood Canyon Flea Market – Sundays – through 10/11 – Link
- 2026 Bohemian Bum Farmer’s Market at The Gateway – 1st Sunday of the month 5/03- 10/04 – Link
- 9th West Farmer’s Market 2026 – Sundays through Mid October – Link
- 2026 Wheeler Farm Farmers Market – Sunday mornings through 10/11 – Link
- SugarHood Farmers Market at Fiddler’s Parking Lot – Link
Sources: https://www.visitsaltlake.com/events/