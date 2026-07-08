Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar for July 8th, 2026

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

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Shows This Week:

Lukas Nelson – Sandy Amphitheater – Wednesday, July 8 th

Zach Top w/Adam Buckner – Cold Beer and Country Music Tour – Thursday, July 9th – Utah First

The Aquabats w/Manic Hispanic The Depot – Friday, July 10 th

Cumbiatron – The Cumbia Rave – The Depot – Saturday, July 11 th *21+ event

*21+ event Houndmouth – Sandy Amphitheater

On sale now:

Summer of Live – 4 lawn tickets for $99. Select shows at Utah First – 14 shows

All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com

Other Concerts and Community Events

Full Weekend/Weekly:

Bug World Exhibit at Natural History Museum of Utah at the Rio Tinto Center – now – 9/07 – Link

Salt Lake Film Society – Summer Showdown 2026 – Link The Mask vs Pee Wee’s Big Adventure

Campfire Cookouts 2026 at Brighton Resort – 19 th – 8/01 – Link

Smoke & Sound 2026 at Brighton Resort – 20 th – 8/16 – Link

SLAC’s Summer Show: The Gaslight Zone – 26 th – Aug 16 th – Link

2026 Draper Days Rodeo at Ballard Arena 7/10 & 7/11 – Link

Draper Days 2026 7/10-7/18 – Link

Hell’s Kitchen – Alicia Keys Musical – 7/7-7/12 – Link

Holladay Summer Concert Series 2026 – weekends 7/04-8/22 – Link

Friday the 10th:

2026 Red Butte Outdoor Concert Series: JJ Grey & Mofro + The Wood Brothers – Link

Utah Royals vs Gotham FC – Link

LNE Presents: ProbCause – Sun:Set on Sky Rooftop – Link

LNE Presents: ODDBALL on Sky Rooftop – Link

Saturday the 11th:

LNE Events: FIGHT NIGHT: McGregor vs. Holloway Watch Party at Sky SLC – Link

LNE Presents: Silent Reign on Sky Rooftop – Link

V2/MASV Presents: Frequency at the Portal (local Showcase) – Link

Farmers Markets:

2026 Millcreek Farmers Market at Millcreek Commons – Fridays – Link

Fellowship Hall Farmers & Arts Market 2026 – Saturdays through 10/17 – Link

Sandy City Farmers Market 2026 at Sandy Amphitheater – Saturdays through 10/17 – Link

SLC Downtown Farmers Market 2026 at Pioneer Park – Saturdays through 10/24- Link

New Roots Farmers Market 2026 – Saturdays through 10/17 – Link

2026 Daybreak Farmers Market – Saturdays through 10/17 – Link

2026 Big Cottonwood Canyon Flea Market – Sundays – through 10/11 – Link

2026 Bohemian Bum Farmer’s Market at The Gateway – 1 st Sunday of the month 5/03- 10/04 – Link

9th West Farmer’s Market 2026 – Sundays through Mid October – Link

2026 Wheeler Farm Farmers Market – Sunday mornings through 10/11 – Link

SugarHood Farmers Market at Fiddler’s Parking Lot – Link

Sources: https://www.visitsaltlake.com/events/