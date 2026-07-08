Alt. Rock News

Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar for July 8th, 2026

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Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

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Shows This Week:

  • Lukas Nelson – Sandy Amphitheater – Wednesday, July 8th
  • Zach Top w/Adam Buckner  – Cold Beer and Country Music Tour – Thursday, July 9th – Utah First
  • The Aquabats w/Manic Hispanic  The Depot – Friday, July 10th
  • Cumbiatron – The Cumbia Rave – The Depot – Saturday, July 11th *21+ event
  • Houndmouth – Sandy Amphitheater

On sale now:

  • Summer of Live – 4 lawn tickets for $99. Select shows at Utah First – 14 shows

 

All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com

 

Other Concerts and Community Events

Full Weekend/Weekly: 

  • Bug World Exhibit at Natural History Museum of Utah at the Rio Tinto Center – now – 9/07 – Link 
  • Salt Lake Film Society – Summer Showdown 2026 – Link
    • The Mask vs Pee Wee’s Big Adventure 
  • Campfire Cookouts 2026 at Brighton Resort – 19th – 8/01 – Link 
  • Smoke & Sound 2026 at Brighton Resort – 20th – 8/16 – Link
  • SLAC’s Summer Show: The Gaslight Zone – 26th – Aug 16th – Link 
  • 2026 Draper Days Rodeo at Ballard Arena 7/10 & 7/11 – Link 
  • Draper Days 2026 7/10-7/18 – Link 
  • Hell’s Kitchen – Alicia Keys Musical – 7/7-7/12 – Link 
  • Holladay Summer Concert Series 2026 – weekends 7/04-8/22 – Link 

Friday the 10th: 

  • 2026 Red Butte Outdoor Concert Series: JJ Grey & Mofro + The Wood Brothers – Link 
  • Utah Royals vs Gotham FC – Link 
  • LNE Presents: ProbCause – Sun:Set on Sky Rooftop – Link 
  • LNE Presents: ODDBALL on Sky Rooftop – Link 

Saturday the 11th: 

  • LNE Events: FIGHT NIGHT: McGregor vs. Holloway Watch Party at Sky SLC – Link 
  • LNE Presents: Silent Reign on Sky Rooftop – Link 
  • V2/MASV Presents: Frequency at the Portal (local Showcase) – Link 

 

Farmers Markets:  

  • 2026 Millcreek Farmers Market at Millcreek Commons – Fridays – Link 
  • Fellowship Hall Farmers & Arts Market 2026 – Saturdays through 10/17 – Link 
  • Sandy City Farmers Market 2026 at Sandy Amphitheater – Saturdays through 10/17 – Link 
  • SLC Downtown Farmers Market 2026 at Pioneer Park – Saturdays through 10/24- Link 
  • New Roots Farmers Market 2026 – Saturdays through 10/17 – Link 
  • 2026 Daybreak Farmers Market – Saturdays through 10/17 – Link 
  • 2026 Big Cottonwood Canyon Flea Market – Sundays – through 10/11 – Link 
  • 2026 Bohemian Bum Farmer’s Market at The Gateway – 1st Sunday of the month 5/03- 10/04 – Link 
  • 9th West Farmer’s Market 2026 – Sundays through Mid October – Link 
  • 2026 Wheeler Farm Farmers Market – Sunday mornings through 10/11 – Link
  • SugarHood Farmers Market at Fiddler’s Parking Lot – Link 

Sourceshttps://www.visitsaltlake.com/events/ 

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