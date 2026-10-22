Boner of the Day from October 22nd, 2026

Boner Candidate #1: IT WAS GOIN’ FINE UNTIL HE DECIDED TO SUE.

Lauderhill Police officer Brian Louis Sguros was arrested Tuesday and accused of fraud and falsifying official documents as a public servant in his years-long con after he took over the South Florida house owned by Dennis Ionis West. During the post-mortem exams on West, Sguros claimed to have been friends with the elderly homeowner and offered to arrange a funeral service for him if no family members were found. A complaint was filed with the Lauderhill Police Department after the realty company’s lawyer found Sguros had allegedly misused his police duties to obtain information on West. “We hold police officers in the highest regard because they take an oath to protect the public,” Broward County Property Appraiser Marty Kiar told WPLG. “This case is so troubling because this officer has been charged with using his position to defraud the public. I want to thank our BCPA Crimes Against Property Team and the Broward Sheriff’s Office for their detailed and thorough investigation.”

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Boner Candidate #2: THE MEASLES OUTBREAK IS SERIOUS BUT THE CDC HAD OTHER PRIORITIES

Health officials in California and Washington, facing outbreaks of measles this past spring, asked the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in May to validate a test that can diagnose 500 cases in eight hours. “The availability and speed of diagnostic testing can dramatically mitigate the early stages of an outbreak of infectious disease,” they wrote. They did not hear back for two months. Officials from the West Coast Health Alliance (California, Washington, Oregon and Hawaii) recounted the experience this week in a letter to Dr. Erica Schwartz, the C.D.C.’s new director, who assumed the position in August, shortly after they got the agency’s reply. The C.D.C. had told them that it had “other competing priorities” and could not dedicate time to making a high-volume test available to state labs. The officials urged the C.D.C. to develop and distribute the protocols for such tests for measles and other dangerous pathogens, saying they would enable public health labs across the country to be ready for large outbreaks. Emily Hilliard, a spokeswoman for the department, said in an emailed statement that the “C.D.C. is ensuring state and local health departments have the support needed to strengthen measles detection and outbreak response. Under Dr. Schwartz’s leadership, the agency is prioritizing emerging technologies to best assist our partners in responding more quickly and effectively.”

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Boner Candidate #3: VIVEK IS….LET’S PUT IT MILDLY…DESPICABLE. NO NOT MILDLY. VIVEK IS SCUM.

Vivek Ramaswamy, the Republican candidate for governor, confirmed to reporters Tuesday evening that the ad, which had not yet appeared on television, came from his campaign. Many Republicans hailed it as a bombshell after it began circulating on social media Monday night, while Democrats, and some Republicans, called it a new low by Mr. Ramaswamy in a campaign that was already one of the nation’s ugliest. Dr. Acton’s brother, Philip Stearns, condemned it as “despicable.” The new attack ad in the Ohio governor’s race features the mother of the Democratic candidate, Amy Acton, estranged from her daughter over allegations of molestation by a stepfather, calling the candidate a liar. In the ad, Donna Arthur, Dr. Acton’s mother, says, “Don’t let her become your governor. If you think she’ll make your life better, you’re fooling yourself.” Mr. Stearns, Dr. Acton’s brother, said in a statement Tuesday that he and his sister were removed from their mother’s custody after the arrest. “Our birth mother stayed married to Amy’s rapist until he died,” Mr. Stearns said. “This desperate, disgusting attack reveals exactly who Vivek Ramaswamy is at his core, a pathetic excuse for a man who is willing to hurt anyone as long as it gets him what he wants.” The Acton campaign has presented Mr. Ramaswamy as a con man and out-of-touch billionaire. Whether yet another attack ad will have a meaningful impact on the race is unclear, said Melissa K. Miller, a Bowling Green State University professor who has been closely watching the race. This late in October, she said, voters are quick to tune out the endless political commercials on their televisions, and many have already made up their mind about who they want to be their next governor.

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