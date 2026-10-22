Geek News on the Radio from October 22nd, 2026

The Rings of Power Season 3 Trailer
Slayground Trailer
Crossed Trailer – Viewer Discretion Advised
Ghoulies New Trilogy
Original Ghoulies director Luca Bercovici has reclaimed the domestic rights to his 1985 film and has the green light to start a new trilogy.
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