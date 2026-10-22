Sean Means Movie Reviews from October 22nd, 2026

What’s opening:

• Clayface •

DC Comics tries body horror in this origin story for the shape-shifting villain. They didn’t show it to Utah critics, so I haven’t seen it. Didn’t see it. Playing in theaters.

• Wicker •

Olivia Colman plays an old maid in a medieval village, who has a craftsman weave her a boyfriend — played by Alexander Skarsgard. I missed a chance to see this, because of work commitments. Didn’t see it. Playing in theaters.

• Klara and the Sun •

Jenna Ortega plays an android bought to be a young girl’s friend, in director Taika Waititi’s adaptation of Kazuo Ishigura’s acclaimed novel. I had to choose between this and “Wildwood,” and I chose “Wildwood.” Didn’t see it. Playing in theaters.

• A Talent For Murder •

Helen Mirren plays Patricia Highsmith, the author who wrote “The Talented Mr. Ripley,” living in her home in Switzerland, when an assistant at her publishers’ comes with a contract to sign to write the sixth Ripley novel. It turns into a cat-and-mouse, with Mirren and Alden Ehrenreich matching steps. Three stars. Playing in theaters.

• Wildwood •

This is from Laika, the stop-motion animation studio that made “Coraline” and “Missing Link.” This is based on the children’s book series by Colin Meloy (of The Decembrists), about a 12-year-old girl who has to rescue her baby brother from an evil queen in the dark forest beyond the city. It’s epic and intimate at the same time. Brilliant. Three and a half stars. Playing in theaters.

Next week:

• Everest: The Other Side – documentary about people skiing Everest.

• Fjord – Evangelical couple vs. the townsfolk in Norwegian town, with Sebastian Stan.

• Gentle Monster – French drama about pianist moving to the country.

• The Only Living Pickpocket in New York – character drama with John Turturro.