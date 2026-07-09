Boner Candidate #1: ARMIE DIDN’T KNOW THAT HE WAS STARRING IN A HATEFUL, RIGH TWING MOVIE.

“Canceled” actor, Armie Hammer, regrets staring in Citizen Vigilante, an anti-immigrant gore movie. Hammer has struggled to find work since being accused by multiple women of abuse and being dropped by his agency. This year he appeared in a movie by Uwe Boll, as an immigrant murdering “vigilante.” The climax of the movie is a scene with Hammer’s character, an American veteran, methodically murdering 10 Syrian refugees in a family apartment. The movie has gained popularity since being shared online by Elon Musk, with this clip going viral amongst proto-fascist. Reports say Hammer was in tears upon seeing the film for the first time, finding the movie to be “hateful” and “disgusting.” But many are confused by his regret, because he had to be aware of the actions of his character, which included an anti-immigrant monologue, preaching that their “archaic systems” were ruining democracy in America. Its seems that he was willing to participate, but wasn’t expecting to get so much recognition for it, which will greatly affect his future career.

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!!! WINNER !!!

Boner Candidate #2: NOT ONLY WAS SHE A MEDIOCRE COLLEGEIAT SWIMMER, SHE’S DUMB TOO.

Riley Gains, a former University of Kentucky swimmer, appeared on The Katie Miller Podcast, where she claimed her disbelief of Helen Keller. Gains was asked to name one conspiracy theory that she believes in, responding, “Like Helen Keller, if I’m being honest with you, did she really exist?…I can’t wrap my mind around it. Like, you’re telling me there’s a woman who can’t see, she can’t hear, but she wrote a book?… I’m way too naive to believe that actually happened.” She went on to predict the backlash she would receive her for insensitivity toward people with disabilities, “It’s going to be, like, ‘Riley is so stupid and doesn’t actually think Helen Keller is real….OK, fine, maybe, but I don’t know… I think it doesn’t sit right with me.” Keller was an American author, educator and activist. She suffered an illness as a baby that left her deaf and blind. Keller famously learned to communicate with the help of her teacher, Anne Sullivan. As it turns out, there’s plenty of documented evidence that Keller was a real person, including photographs, newspaper interviews, college records, government records and even film footage.

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Boner Candidate #3: HEY STEPHEN KING, WELCOME TO THE UTAH BANNED BOOK CLUB.

A book containing two of Stephen King’s most beloved stories, has been removed from some Utah schools under the state’s book ban law. “Different Seasons,” the collection of stories that inspired “The Shawshank Redemption” and “Stand By Me,” was added to the Utah State Board of Education list of “sensitive materials” that have been removed from libraries in multiple school districts. Utah allows for books to be removed from school libraries if at least three school districts claim they contain “objective sensitive material.” The American Civil Liberties Union of Utah filed a lawsuit, saying the state of Utah is “trampling on the protections guaranteed by the First Amendment.” The total number of books banned from Utah schools now stands at 40.

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