Radio From Hell | 7.09.2026

On today’s Radio From Hell Show
We start off with Frank Crist presents, They’re Fine, Just Fine and Kerry has the latest Geek News for us. Then we award the Boner of the Day and Victoria joins us with her Reality TV Recap. After that, Guinn from the Humane Society joins us with Shadow the giant schnauzer mix, just before we challenge a listener to Beat Gina. And as always, we finish with Boner Recap and news!
Watch Above or Listen Below!
2026 Emmy nominations, 2026 Emmys, beat gina, Bill Allred, boner of the day, Boner Recap, Brighton Resort, Caity 4 Short, Emmy Snubs, Emmy Surprises, Frank Crist, geek news, Geek News on the Radio, Gina Barberi, Humane Society, Humane Society of Utah, Kerry Bill Gina, Kerry Jackson, Live Radio Show, Love Island, loveisland, Morning Radio, Morning Radio Show, Morning Show Hosts., news, Puppy Cam, Radio From Hell, radio from hell live, Radio From Hell Podcast, reality tv, rfh, RFH Podcast, Shadow the giant schnauzer mix, SLC radio, sports, Studio pups, vax cam, Victoria, X96, x96 live