Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar for August 26th, 2026

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!
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Shows This Week:
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5 Seconds of Summer – Tonight – Utah First
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Alpine Loop – The Depot – Thursday, August 27th
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Bryson Tiller – Utah First
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Club 90’s Presents Slayyyter XCX night – The Depot – Friday, August 28th *18+
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Dayshift – August 29th – The Depot – ( a dance party from 5-9pm for the folks who want to have a night out but be in home by 10pm) *21+
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Devildriver – The Depot – Sunday, August 30th
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Styx & Chicago – Utah First
On sale Thursday at 10:
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Pearl Jam Experience with Creep – The Depot – Saturday, November 7th
On sale Friday at 10am:
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Stella Lefty – The Union – Friday, February 12th
All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com
Other Concerts and Community Events
Full Weekend/Weekly:
- Bug World Exhibit at Natural History Museum of Utah at the Rio Tinto Center – now – 9/07 – Link
- Salt Lake Film Society – Summer Showdown 2026 – Link
- SEVEN vs. Being John Malkovich
- Holladay Summer Concert Series 2026 – weekends 7/04-8/22 – Link
- Snowbird’s Oktoberfest 2026 – weekends through 10/11 – Link
- Chef’s Summer Series at Asher Adams – 8/07-09/04 – Link
- Not Oktoberfest – 2026 through 10/11- Link
- BrickSlopes 2026 at Mountain American Expo Center – Link
- Crystal Festival – A Rock, Mineral, Gem, & Crystal Show at Mountain America Expo Center – Link
Friday the 28th:
- Little Stranger live at The Complex – Link
- Magda-Vega, Reverend Morley & Unseen Corners at Quarters- Link
Saturday the 29th:
- 2026 Twilight Concert Series: Goose – Link
- FEED ME at Soundwell – Link
- West Jordan Chalk the Walk 2026 at Viridian Center – Link
Farmers Markets:
- 2026 Murray Park Farmer’s Market – Fri and Sat – through October – Link
- 2026 Millcreek Farmers Market at Millcreek Commons – Fridays – Link
- Fellowship Hall Farmers & Arts Market 2026 – Saturdays through 10/17 – Link
- Sandy City Farmers Market 2026 at Sandy Amphitheater – Saturdays through 10/17 – Link
- SLC Downtown Farmers Market 2026 at Pioneer Park – Saturdays through 10/24- Link
- 2026 South Jordan Farmer’s Market – Saturdays through 10/10 – Link
- New Roots Farmers Market 2026 – Saturdays through 10/17 – Link
- 2026 Daybreak Farmers Market – Saturdays through 10/17 – Link
- 2026 Big Cottonwood Canyon Flea Market – Sundays – through 10/11 – Link
- 2026 Bohemian Bum Farmer’s Market at The Gateway – 1st Sunday of the month 5/03- 10/04 – Link
- 9th West Farmer’s Market 2026 – Sundays through Mid October – Link
- 2026 Wheeler Farm Farmers Market – Sunday mornings through 10/11 – Link
- SugarHood Farmers Market at Fiddler’s Parking Lot – Link
Sources: https://www.visitsaltlake.com/events/