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Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar for August 26th, 2026

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Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

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Shows This Week:

  • 5 Seconds of Summer – Tonight – Utah First
  • Alpine Loop – The Depot – Thursday, August 27th
  • Bryson Tiller – Utah First
  • Club 90’s Presents Slayyyter XCX night – The Depot – Friday, August 28th *18+
  • Dayshift – August 29th – The Depot – ( a dance party from 5-9pm for the folks who want to have a night out but be in home by 10pm) *21+
  • Devildriver – The Depot – Sunday, August 30th 
  • Styx & Chicago – Utah First
On sale Thursday at 10:
  • Pearl Jam Experience with Creep – The Depot – Saturday, November 7th
On sale Friday at 10am:
  • Stella Lefty – The Union – Friday, February 12th

 

All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com

 

Other Concerts and Community Events

Full Weekend/Weekly: 

  • Bug World Exhibit at Natural History Museum of Utah at the Rio Tinto Center – now – 9/07 – Link 
  • Salt Lake Film Society – Summer Showdown 2026 – Link
    • SEVEN vs. Being John Malkovich
  • Holladay Summer Concert Series 2026 – weekends 7/04-8/22 – Link
  • Snowbird’s Oktoberfest 2026 – weekends through 10/11 – Link 
  • Chef’s Summer Series at Asher Adams – 8/07-09/04 – Link
  • Not Oktoberfest – 2026 through 10/11- Link
  • BrickSlopes 2026 at Mountain American Expo Center – Link 
  • Crystal Festival – A Rock, Mineral, Gem, & Crystal Show at Mountain America Expo Center – Link 

Friday the 28th:

  • Little Stranger live at The Complex – Link 
  • Magda-Vega, Reverend Morley & Unseen Corners at Quarters- Link 

Saturday the 29th:

  • 2026 Twilight Concert Series: Goose – Link 
  • FEED ME at Soundwell – Link 
  • West Jordan Chalk the Walk 2026 at Viridian Center – Link 

Farmers Markets:  

  • 2026 Murray Park Farmer’s Market – Fri and Sat – through October – Link 
  • 2026 Millcreek Farmers Market at Millcreek Commons – Fridays – Link 
  • Fellowship Hall Farmers & Arts Market 2026 – Saturdays through 10/17 – Link 
  • Sandy City Farmers Market 2026 at Sandy Amphitheater – Saturdays through 10/17 – Link 
  • SLC Downtown Farmers Market 2026 at Pioneer Park – Saturdays through 10/24- Link
  • 2026 South Jordan Farmer’s Market – Saturdays through 10/10 – Link 
  • New Roots Farmers Market 2026 – Saturdays through 10/17 – Link 
  • 2026 Daybreak Farmers Market – Saturdays through 10/17 – Link 
  • 2026 Big Cottonwood Canyon Flea Market – Sundays – through 10/11 – Link 
  • 2026 Bohemian Bum Farmer’s Market at The Gateway – 1st Sunday of the month 5/03- 10/04 – Link 
  • 9th West Farmer’s Market 2026 – Sundays through Mid October – Link 
  • 2026 Wheeler Farm Farmers Market – Sunday mornings through 10/11 – Link
  • SugarHood Farmers Market at Fiddler’s Parking Lot – Link 

Sourceshttps://www.visitsaltlake.com/events/ 

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