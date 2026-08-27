Radio From Hell | 8.27.2026

On today’s Radio From Hell Show

We start off with Frank Crist presents, They’re Fine, Just Fine and Kerry has the latest Geek News for us. Then we award the Boner of the Day and Victoria joins us with her Love on the Spectrum and reality TV Recap. After that, Kerry talks about his conspiring wives, just before we challenge a listener to Beat Gina. And as always, we finish with Boner Recap and news!

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