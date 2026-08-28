Boner of the Day for August 28th, 2026

Boner Candidate #1: YOU CAN’T REASON WITH A TIGER

A post to X made by the U.S. Department of Education inadvertently made a video post comparing Donald Trump to Adolf Hitler. The post used footage and audio from a scene in the movie “Darkest Hour” where Winston Churchill says “You cannot reason with a tiger when your head is in its mouth.” In the context of the movie, the tiger refers to Adolf Hitler. Viewers then would see a series of pictures and video of Donald Trump after Churchill’s line with text on the screen reading “No one does it like us.” It didn’t take long for viewers to point out the context of the quote and for the post to be removed. According to an article on Newsweek a spokesperson for the Department of Education said “The video, based on a trending sound on TikTok, was created and posted by an ED staffer who did not understand the context of the video. The Department has removed it from all social media platforms.”

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Boner Candidate #2: MOMMY DEAREST OREO HATER

Drama was sparked in a mom group chat when one mom, Michelle, requested the other mom’s in the group not send their kids to school with Oreos in their lunch so as not to upset her daughter, who isn’t allowed to have them. The other mothers did not comply with the request with the Oreo sending mom responding in the chat “With respect, I am not changing my daughter’s lunch because your daughter wants an Oreo.” According to the story on New York Post, Michelle went to the school’s administration “to ask the school to outlaw Oreos.” The article went on to say that when that request failed, she “allegedly went to the school and began searching through the other children’s lunch boxes for Oreos, which she considers “restricted food,” before asking the teacher to seat Ava away from the Oreo-lovers during lunchtime.”

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!!! WINNER !!!

Boner Candidate #3: TODDLERS ARE NOISY! THEY SCARE THE FISH!

After leaving her two year old toddler in a hot car while fishing, Mayde McGuire, a police captain in Nebraska, is now on leave. She and her partner were fishing when people noticed her child in the car and called the police. McGuire had a .108 on a breathalyzer test at the time. She and her partner were later charged for abuse of the child.

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