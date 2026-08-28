Sean Means Movie Reviews from August 28th, 2026

Opening August 28, 2026:
• The Dog Stars – post-apocalyptic action drama – theaters – 3 stars.
In a post-apocalyptic world, a virus wipes out humanity. Survivors face roaming scavengers called Reapers. Protagonist Hig, a pilot, survived the flu but lost his wife. Via IMDB
Directed by Ridley Scott
Starring Jacob Elordi, Margaret Qualley, Josh Brolin
• It Ends – Sly horror on an endless road – theaters – 3 1/2 stars.
Friends on a late-night food run become trapped on an infinite highway with otherworldly terrors lurking beyond. Confined in their Jeep Cherokee, they must decide whether to accept their fate or attempt escape. Via IMDB
Directed by Alexander Ullom
Starring Mitchell Cole, Akira Jackson, Noah Toth
• Buddy – Gory horror with a kids’ show – theaters – 3 1/2 stars.
A brave girl and her friends must escape a kids television show. Via IMDb
Directed by Casper Kelly
Starring Cristin Milioti, Delaney Quinn, Topher Grace
• Coyote vs. Acme – Looney Tunes spoof of characters – theaters – 3 1/2 stars
A story set in the ACME warehouse, the manufacturer of anything and everything used by the Looney Tunes characters. Via IMDB
Directed by Dave Green
Starring Will Forte, Lana Condor, John Cena
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September 4
• Onslaught
• Edie Arnold Is a Loser
• Katy Perry: The Lifetimes Tour