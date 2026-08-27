Geek News on the Radio from August 27th, 2026

New trailer for Game of Thrones: War for Westeros video game released

Ridley Scott talks the future of the Alien franchise

“Ridley Scott may not be done with the Alien universe after all. Speaking to Screen Rant in 2025, Scott said that the future of the Alien franchise was out of his hands. One year later, he’s writing that future — or at least another part of its past — himself.”

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Bam Bam centered Flintstones movie in the works, produced by Ryan Gosling

“Flintstones fans are breathing heavy tonight. Ryan Gosling’s production company, Open Invite, is developing a live-action reboot film about Bam-Bam for Warner Bros. Gosling and his producing partner, Jessie Henderson, are working on the project, which is said to be about a grown-up version of Betty and Barney’s son.”

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New Lego set of Darth Vader’s super star destroyer, The Executor coming soon

“LEGO has unveiled the new Ultimate Collector Series version of the Executor Super Star Destroyer. Significantly bigger than the previous building brick version of the ship, this new brick model clocks in at 6,130-pieces.”

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