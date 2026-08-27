Boner of the Day for August 27th, 2026

Boner Candidate #1: HUG YOU, RICKY SCHROEDER

Actor Ricky Shroeder posted a tribute to Instagram after Dolly Parton’s passing that received instant negative reactions from peers. “I didn’t [sic] agree with her advocating for Transgender & Covid Vaccine support…but Loved her anyway,” he wrote. Fellow celebrities Shirley Manson, Katie Couric, and Boy George all responded with comments indicating their disapproval of his post. Steven Havre commented “Ricky, she just died. You could have honored her without using her death to remind everyone that you disapproved of her supporting trans people and vaccines.” Schroeder had previously worked with Parton in a couple of movies in the role of her dad.

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!!! WINNER !!!

Boner Candidate #2: STALKING ALWAYS WORKS

Asad Zahir, a police officer in Lexington, Kentucky, was arrested after using license plate detecting technology, Flock Safety, to stalk his ex-girlfriend. He allegedly used Flock 2,048 times to search for her. According to an article on KSL, Zahir “listed the reason for the investigation as a drug or narcotics investigation, even though the woman who was targeted was not the subject of any such investigation and has no history indicating any such violations.” Zahir was arrested after an auditing tool implemented on Flock detected his misuse of the tool. Zahir isn’t the first law enforcement officer to abuse Flock like this. One source, The Institute for Justice, reports at least 47 other cases like Zahir’s, and those are just the ones that they know about. An investigative reporter for The Institute of Justice said. “There are many reasons to think this is only the tip of the iceberg…A lot of incidents just haven’t been reported or haven’t been detected yet.”

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Boner Candidate #3: BEEF, MAYBE IT’S NOT WHAT’S FOR DINNER

Donald Trump has been receiving backlash from Republicans after announcing a deal last week to allow tariff free beef imports into the U.S. Trump was interviewed in a call with fellow Republican Glenn Beck who is also a rancher. An article from Deseret News said that Beck “nearly begged Trump to “please, please” look at the “cartel that is the meat processing cartel.” Trump responded to Beck’s feedback by saying “This is a very big thing you just told me, though, because you just gave me a very good idea…Okay, good, good, very good. I love the call. I love this call.” Another Republican, Senator John Barrasio posted on X that “Americans want U.S. beef on the table – not foreign imports…It needs to be easier – not harder – for Wyoming ranchers to feed America.”

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