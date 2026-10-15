Sean Means Movie Reviews From October 15th, 2026

Opening October 11, 2026

What’s opening:

• Musk

Alex Gibney’s four-hour documentary about Elon Musk. Unfortunately, my efforts to watch the movie before the deadline were thwarted. At several theaters.

Directed by: Alex Gibney

Starring: Elon Musk, Justine Musk, Ashley St. Clair

• Street Fighter

Another adaptation of the martial-arts video game. Warner Bros. didn’t show this to critics here or, really, anywhere. Never a good sign. In theaters everywhere.

Directed by: Kitao Sakurai

Starring: Noah Centineo, Andrew Koji, Callina Liang

• Whale Fall – 2 1/2 stars

A rather strange thriller about a scuba diver who gets eaten by a sperm whale, and has less than an hour of air to figure out how to get out of its esophagus. Some interesting action sequences, but bogged down by a father-son backstory. In theaters everywhere. Two and a half stars.

Directed by: Brian Duffield

Starring: Austin Abrams, Elisabeth Shue, Josh Brolin

• Sense and Sensibility – 3 1/2 stars

A beautiful, earthy adaptation of Jane Austen’s novel, about the Dashwood sisters, practical Elinor and romantic Marianne, as they navigate suitors. Daisy Edgar-Jones and Esmé Creed-Miles star. In theaters everywhere.

Directed by: Georgia Oakley

Starring: Daisy Edgar-Jones, Esmé Creed Miles, Caitríona Balfe

• You Can See Everything – 4 stars

Filmmakers Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim spend a month with Elizabeth Holmes and their family in the month before she goes to prison for her part in the Theranos scandal. It’s fascinating conversations. And then things get really interesting (but I’m not spoiling anything). One of the best of the year. In theaters.

Directed by: Nathan FielderLance OppenheimGeorgia Oakley

Starring: Billy Evans, Nathan Fielder, Elizabeth Holmes