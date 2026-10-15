Bonder Candidate #1: THEY ONLY INFESTED THE CHEAP SEATS.

A case of bedbugs cancelled a Saturday flight for Qantas when the insects were discovered during a Friday flight between Australia and Italy. The airline gave medication to passengers after they discovered they were being bit by the parasites, but the medication supply did not last. According to an article on BBC.com, a Qantas spokesperson made the following statement regarding the incident: “We sincerely apologise to customers for the cancellation of Saturday’s Rome to Perth service, which allowed our engineers and maintenance teams to carry out a deep clean of the aircraft after an issue was identified on a small number of economy seats.” The plane could not make it’s Saturday flight as scheduled as it had to cleaned.

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Bonder Candidate #2: I WILL NOT HAVE THEM KIDS CURSING. I DO NOT PLAY THAT.

A bus driver faced charges after he left four kids on the side of the road in Albany, Georgia. According to an article on KBTX.com, Erin Menefee, the driver of the bus, and a deacon at a Baptist church “told officers he had about 20 kids on the bus and this particular group of kids was being disruptive, and he needed to put them off the bus for his safety. Police asked Menefee how he thought the kids were going to get home, and he claimed he called their grandmother.” The reasoning the grandma was given for dropping them three miles from their home was “because they were cursing and hitting each other and the bus driver, “Don’t play that.”” Someone eventually gave the children a ride home, but the mother of three of the children had already gone looking for them when she heard they had been left. The driver was arrested by the police.

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Bonder Candidate #3: HE ADDED SOME EXTRA CONDIMENTS TO THE FOOD AT THE FIRE STATION.

Christopher Carroll, a paramedic in Maryland was given a 25 year prison sentence after he masturbated and peed on various items in a fire station and was charged with “causing ingestion of bodily fluids.” Carroll captured himself on video committing the acts and posted them to a website for porn. Some of the acts included peeing in the fire station ice maker, and contaminating a co-workers keyboard with his reproductive material. He explained that his motives for the disgusting conduct were that he “wanted to be some sort of porn star.” When he was sentenced he said, “I’m truly sorry to everyone who has been involved. I’m absolutely ashamed that I caused so much hurt.” Over the course of about four months in 2025, Carroll “posted at least 64 videos onto the paid-subscription adult kink site JustForFans, where he charged $7, the Baltimore Banner and WBAL reported.”

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