Geek News on the Radio From October 15th, 2026

Yellowjackets Season 4 Teaser

Will DC’s Lanterns Get a Second Season?

The show has been successful but has not yet been confirmed to continue. Co-Chair Peter Safran of DC Studios said: “If we’re able to come up with what we believe to be a worthy successor to a beloved and great first season, that’s what’s going to dictate whether there’s a second season.”

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X-Files Reboot Got a Series Order for Hulu

The series reboot will be directed by Ryan Coogler with Daniel Deadwyler and Himesh Patel in the leading roles.

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Miami Vice Reboot –

A movie reboot of the classic 80’s television series called Miami Vice ’85 will star Michael B Jordan, and Austin Butler. The movie will be directed by Joseph Kosinski and set to release May 19, 2028.

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