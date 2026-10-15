Radio From Hell | 10.15.2026

On today’s Radio From Hell Show
We start off with Frank Crist presents, They’re Fine, Just Fine and just before Sean Means joins us to discuss the new movies coming out this weekend. Then we award the Boner of the Day and get the latest and greatest Geek News from Kerry. After that, it’s time to Have Another Drink with Jimmy the Wine Guy, before we challenge a listener to Beat Gina and answering your Best Question of the Week. And as always, we finish with Boner Recap, news and Dave the Flower Guy crowns the Boner of the Week!
Watch Above or Listen Below!
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