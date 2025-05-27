Radio From Hell Wellness Check for May 27th, 2025

The 5 Cs of Mental Health

May is mental health awareness month a time to raise awareness and support for mental health. Awareness helps to reduce stigma, encourage care, and educate. Mental health is a complex and nuanced topic. It is estimated that 1 in 5 Americans will experience mental illness each year, and 1 in 20 will experience sever mental illness in their lifetimes. While genetics and upbringing play a large role in mental health, there are several things we can do to help keep ourselves and the ones we love healthy. The 5 Cs.

Connection. The relationships we build with others are crucial to our wellbeing. These connections help to reduce stress, reduce loneliness, and support a sense of purpose. To support connection, spend quality time with those you love and offer support. Try creating new relationships by joining clubs and going to community events.

Compassion Compassion is a willingness to be in discomfort with ourselves and others. Self-compassion has been shown to increase mental health through creating more resilience, reducing depression, and increasing self-esteem. Compassion toward others can create feelings of empathy and create strong social bonds. Compassion includes acknowledging the pain, understanding that suffering is universal, and responding kindly.

Coping This refers to the strategies and skills used to manage stress when it arrives in our lives. Healthy coping skills can help reduce the impact of stress in our lives and help us face challenges with a positive outlook. Next time you feel stressed try using meditation, physical movement, and social connection to help you cope.

Community Community involves being part of a larger group that provides purpose, interaction, and mutual support. Engaging in your local community is a great place to start, engaging with your local community can be rewarding and supportive. If you don’t feel connected to your local community, seek out clubs, sporting groups, or other social organizations in which you can take part.

Care Care means being proactive in your own wellbeing. This includes taking care of your physical body and surroundings, seeking help when needed, and maintaining helpful habits. Practice self-care through regular rest and recovery, healthy eating habits, and adequate sleep.



The 5 Cs of mental health—Connection, Compassion, Coping, Community, and Care- create a foundation for mental wellbeing. Engaging in the 5 Cs each day can help to reduce stress and build resilience. Remember, it’s okay to seek help when you need it, reach out to trusted loved ones and your mental health providers to support you through tough times.

