Boner of the Day from November 10th, 2026

Boner Candidate #1: THE DOG FECES WAS ‘CAREFULLY PLACED.’

A Missouri woman assaulted her mother and brother, including a slap to the mother’s face with a hand that contained excrement from a dog. According to the story on goodpartsmedia.com, the suspect, Angel Lynn Danielle Peck, “struck her mother with an open hand containing dog feces,” after which a scuffle occurred with her brother who intervened. Regarding the incident with her mother, Peck said she “carefully placed dog feces on [her mother’s] face rather than striking her.” Police did find out that Peck was a meth user and she “admitted to using methamphetamine the previous day” and that “she had been hearing voices and believed people were talking about her and speaking to her, admitting she felt like she was ‘going crazy’.” Peck also turned out to already be wanted via warrant and was arrested.

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!!!WINNER!!!

Boner Candidate #2: THE BELIGERENT STUPIDITY OF THE HEGSETH CREW.

John Oliver spoke out against the U.S. Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth on his show. According to an article on the website, The Mary Sue, Oliver pointed out a myriad of Hegseth’s offenses on the show “Last Week Tonight, ” including Hegseth’s comments in a recent speech where he said comments about how “the military was no longer the ‘woke department’ or the ‘weak department.’ He then added, ‘Translation of that: no fatties, no weirdos, no wimps, no radicals, just warriors.'” Oliver also pointed out that Hegseth had taken part in “stunt segments involving bull riding, sumo wrestling, and even hitting himself in the crotch with a skateboard” while on a news program of Fox’s. Hegseth’s team at the Pentagon treated Oliver’s team poorly in communication they had recently when a representative is claimed to have made a comment to “Deport John Oliver,” who is in fact a naturalized citizen.

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Boner Candidate #3: KNOW THEM BY THE COMPANY THEY KEEP

In the aftermath of Russell Brand’s recent convictions for rape, a couple of prominent public figures, Megyn Kelly and Elon Musk, have made comments related to the matter. According to The New York Times, Kelly said on her YouTube channel “I don’t believe the charges and I don’t have to believe them just because the jury came through with the opposite conclusion. I feel indignant that this obvious conservative stalwart has been targeted.” Elon Musk made a comment on X where he expressed that it was “a crazy legal standard” to charge Brand for crimes that had occurred over ten years ago. While Tucker Carlson has not commented on the recent news, he had previously participated in an interview with Brand where he shared that he thought Brand was in his legal trouble for speaking “against the people in power.”

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