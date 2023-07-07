Depeche Mode and Wet Leg: A Harmonious Collaboration

Photo: Anton Corbijin

Depeche Mode and Wet Leg: A Musical Crossover

The British indie rock sensation Wet Leg has put its unique spin on Depeche Mode’s latest single, “Wagging Tongue.” The band has infused the track with fresh vocals and instrumental elements, giving it a new lease of life. This remixed version is part of the promotion for the Depeche Mode comeback album Memento Mori. Read Todd Nukem’s review of Memento Mori. Listen to the remix below:

Wet Leg has been making waves in the music scene since its formation. Their distinctive style has earned them a dedicated fanbase, and their “Wagging Tongue” remix might be a hit with both their fans and Depeche Mode.

Depeche Mode, a band that needs no introduction, has been a staple in the music industry for decades. Their 2023 album, Memento Mori, marks their triumphant return to the music scene. The album is a testament to their enduring appeal and their ability to evolve with the times. Listen to the original below:

Depeche Mode on Tour

Both bands are touring Europe, with Depeche Mode set to embark on a massive U.S. tour in September, with a stop in Salt Lake City on November 18th. The question on everyone’s lips is, how does Memento Mori compare to Depeche Mode’s classic records?

