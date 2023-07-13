Radio From Hell | 7.13.2023

On today’s Radio From Hell Show, we start off Frank Christ, with They’re Fine, Just Fine, and then it’s time for Geek News on the Radio with Kerry Jackson. Then, we award winner of Boner of the Day, and Mayor Mendenhall talks gentrification in Utah. After that, Gina Shares a story about visiting the people of her ancestor The Pirate Queen and we play a round of Beat Gina. We talk with Taryn Hiatt from the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. And of course, we finish out with Boner Recap and news.

