Geek News on the Radio for July 13th, 2023

Superman Legacy Movie casting – Anthony Carrigan cast and more

Anthony Carrigan has been cast as classic DC character Metamorpho. He joins the movie along with Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, and Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner.

Twisted Metal Trailer

Ahsoka Trailer

Star Striker Bandits

Actors Vince Vaughn, Peter Billingsley and Ryan Kalil are working on a line of toys adding Flint Starstriker to the universe of the Star Striker Bandits film.

