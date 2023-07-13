Boner of the Day for July 7th, 2023

Boner Candidate #1: SHE’S JUST TRYING TO PROTECT THE SPORT OF SURFING

America’s most popular competitive surfer, Bethany Hamilton, announced she will not be participating in the WSL (World Surf League) Tour. This is because of the new rule regarding transgender people who are AFAM (assigned male at birth) are allowed to play among women in the women’s category. You probably know who Bethany Hamilton is, you might just not know that you know. Bethany Hamilton is the surfer that the movie soul surfer is based on. She is known for losing her arm while surfing, due to an encounter with a shark, then she has continued with the sport regardless of the risks and injuries the ocean threw at her. She has said “Who is pushing for this huge change? Does this better the sport of surfing? Is this better for the women in surfing? If so, how? ”

via Decision Magazine

Boner Candidate #2: THE GLITTER KID

One of my favorite subreddits on reddit is “AITA” which stands for Am I The A**hole? Here people share their potentially controversial reactions to situations and they are asking the world of the internet their opinions on who may be in the right and wrong of their situation. A post was shared by a traveler who was on a flight sitting on the same row as a small 5 year old child who was doing some sweet crafts. The child’s choice of material today was some glitter which, in glitter fashion, went farther than anticipated getting on the poster’s clothes and bag. The poster decided to discreetly let the flight attendants know the details of this crafting issue. They must have not gone about it right because once he returned the mother went off on the man.

via Scary Mommy

Boner Candidate #3: ON OUR CRUISES WE IMMERSE OUR GUESTS IN LOCAL TRADITIONS

Viewing local traditions are a very unique experience while traveling. The company Ambassador Cruise Line had produced an apology on twitter regarding the event that they accidentally witnessed. The ship was left docked where the guests had overseen the nature of this tradition which consists of the murder of 78 dolphins. Said tradition has received backlash by many people who have began to boycott the entire island.

via Yahoo News