Sean Means Movie Reviews for July 14th, 2023

Artsies:
The Miracle Club – Irish women at Lourdes – theaters – 2 1/2 stars
There’s just one dream for the women of Ballygar to taste freedom: to win a pilgrimage to the sacred French town of Lourdes. via IMDB
Director: Thaddeus O’Sullivan
Stars: Laura Linney, Kathy Bates, Maggie Smith
Fartsies:
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Part One — theaters — 3 1/2 stars
Ethan Hunt and his IMF team must track down a dangerous weapon before it falls into the wrong hands. via IMDB
Christopher McQuarrie
Stars: Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames