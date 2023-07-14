Boner of the Day for June 14th, 2023

Boner Candidate #1: AND AMERICAN VOTERS KEEP PUTTING THESE PEOPLE IN OFFICE.
An Arizona Republican lawmaker, has legislated his foot into his own mouth, after referring to African Americans as ‘colored people’. Eli Crane (R) has since apologized, “In a heated floor debate on my amendment that would prohibit discrimination on the color of one’s skin in the Armed Forces, I misspoke.” That’s not all folks, Ohio State Rep. Bob Young has been charged with a felony count of disrupting public services and two misdemeanor counts of domestic violence. Youngs wife interrupted Bob while he was yelling at her friend. According to the arrest report “Robert then grabbed her arm, and struck her on the left side of her face with an open hand.”
Boner Candidate #2: THEY’RE TRYING TO QUEER OUR CHILDREN.
Natalie Kline’s comments have put her under an investigation. Natalie Cline is convinced that the school system is grooming children for the purpose of sex trafficking. Cline’s stated, “Schools are not only complicit in the grooming of children for sex trafficking, but they are aiding and abetting this evil practice by giving kids easy access to explicit, unnatural, and twisted sexual content and brainwashing them into queer, gender-bending ideologies.” One parent on Twitter, a victim of child sex abuse, has called Cline’s comments, “triggering and incredibly painful”. “We have received a number of concerns about member Cline.” said spokesperson Kelsey James.
via KSL NewsRadio
Boner Candidate #3: NO MORE TIC TOK FOR DR. ROXY
Dr. Roxy, Katharine Roxanne Grawe, has now lost her medical license after taking surgery to a whole new level. Live streaming her operation’s via TikTok. We’ll call it a TikTok-omy for now. Laughter is usually the best medicine, but when it comes to Dr. Roxy, live streaming sensitive information like medical surgeries is just what the doctor ordered. Dr. Roxy was trying to make an incision in the influencer community, while reading, and answering questions from fans during those surgical operations as well. The Ohio Medical board has decided to revoke her medical license, as well as imposing a $4,500 fine for “failure to meet standard of care.”
via Fox 13