Todd Nuke’em Reviews | Depeche Mode “Memento Mori”

You’d swear that the remaining members of Depeche Mode wrote this entire album after last year’s sudden and untimely death of founding member Andrew Fletcher, but that’s not the case at all. According to the band, the entirety of the album was written during the Covid-19 pandemic. A theme of death and mortality permeates their newest album—a topic that is woven into the tapestry of their prior 14 albums; they are the band that gave us the 1986 album Black Celebration after all. Martin Gore and Dave Gahan are both 60 now, so the implication of “remember, you must die” is, understandably, a thought that would cross one’s mind. Especially during a global pandemic.

The first single released from Memento Mori was “Ghosts Again” and the title says it all. Other standout tracks from this release are “Wagging Tongue” which was a rare writing collaboration with Martin Gore and Dave Gahan. Most Depeche Mode fans know that Martin Gore writes the bulk of their work alone, while Dave Gahan writes with touring members Peter Gordeno and Christian Eigner. This album marks another writing collaboration that has never happened before. Martin Gore wrote four tracks with Psychedelic Furs frontman Richard Butler, including the previously mentioned “Ghosts Again.” For me, this is a perfect pairing of talent. The first concert I ever attended was Psychedelic Furs in 1987 at the Utah State Fair Park. The second concert I ever attended was Depeche Mode at the Salt Palace in 1988. So, yeah, this totally works for me.

Martin Gore sings a haunting and vulnerable track entitled “Soul With Me” that is, you guessed it, about our eventual departure from this realm. This is one of the best Martin Gore vocal performances on any of their albums. Spectacularly orchestral, soulful as hell, and an intricate arrangement propel this song to the top of any of their work in the past 40 years.

Sonically, Memento Mori is a journey through all the classic Depeche Mode albums. The production on this album from James Ford and Marta Salogni gives it a 1986-1990 vibe, which is the sweet spot for Depeche Mode’s greatest music.

For a band in their twilight, this is a surprisingly solid album. The tracks are genuinely inspired and passionate. The production is just what you want from Depeche Mode. Some of these songs would fit perfectly on Violator. As a hardcore lifelong Depeche Mode devotee, I give it an A- overall.

Depeche Mode kicked off their Memento Mori tour last night in Sacramento, California, and the setlist included such gems as “A Question of Lust,” “Everything Counts,” “Waiting for the Night,” and a dedication to the late Andrew Fletcher when they played one of his favorites, “World in My Eyes.” Depeche Mode will perform at the Delta Center on November 18, 2023. Tickets are on sale at Ticketmaster.

