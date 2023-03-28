U2 Scores 13th Top 10 Album In The US

U2 | Shutterstock

After topping the U.K. album chart for the first time in more than a decade, U2 has scored a similar victory in the U.S.

The band’s “Songs of Surrender” debuted at number five on the Billboard 200 Albums chart, marking the 13th time U2 has landed in the top 10. The album sold 46,500 units in its first week, earning U2 a return to the chart after a 14-year absence.

.@U2 become the fourth group to earn a new top 10 album on the Billboard 200 in each of the last five decades, joining @acdc, @Metallica and @DefLeppard (1980s, 90s, 00s, 10s and 20s). pic.twitter.com/JVJW9aBBJZ — chart data (@chartdata) March 26, 2023

The feat also makes U2 the fourth band to score a top 10 album in each decade from the 1980s through the 2020s, Billboard reveals. The other acts are AC/DC, Def Leppard, and Metallica.

