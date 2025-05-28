Boner Candidate #1: WORSE THAN WATERGATE? REALLY JAKE?

CNN’s Jake Tapper made a statement that Biden’s declining mental faculties in his final year in power may be “worse than Watergate.” Tapper made the claims on Monday during an interview with Piers Morgan Uncensored. When talking about his new book Morgan read aloud a passage. “Joe Biden is not Richard Nixon and the hiding and cover up of his deterioration is not Watergate.” His guest responded with “It is a scandal. It is without question and maybe even worse than Watergate in some ways because Richard Nixon was in control of hid faculties when he was not drinking.” Tapper and Thompson have faced criticism over the book, many have argued they should have presented their findings earlier. Let alone it has been publicity push has been complicated by Biden’s recent announcement that he is battling cancer.

Boner Candidate #2: THE POLICE REPORT NOTED THAT THE VICTIM HAD CHEESY NACHOS DOWN HER PANTS.

During May 3rd officers responded to a call regarding a domestic disturbance. According to the police report it started with a woman who was on the phone with a friend and her wife had got upset and started physically assaulting her. When officers arrived the suspect insisted that everything was fine and claimed her wife was in a “drunken rage.” Officers pulled the victim aside well she stated that she is preparing nachos in the kitchen. Well Swan 39 made comments about her eating later and her weight. When an argument started to get more and more heated, Swan allegedly grabbed a handful of nachos and shoved them down her wife’s pants. Than Swan continued to pull her wife to the floor by her hair, than forced her fingers into the sides of her mouth, and than slammed her head into the floor multiple times.

!!! WINNER !!!

Boner Candidate #3: PARDONS FOR A TAX CHEAT, AN EMBEZZLER AND THE TRUMPS OF THE SOUTH.

Donald Trump announced Tuesday that he is planning to pardon reality TV stars Tod and Julie Chrisley, for there show “Chrisley Knows Best.” The Chirsles were convicted back in 2022 for conspiring to defraud banks in the Atlanta area out of more than $30 million in loans by submitting false documents. Also being guilty of tax evasion, obscuring their earnings while showcasing a luxurious way of living. Todd Chrisley declared bankruptcy and left more than $20 million in unpaid loans. The couple was sentenced to 12 years behind bars. The couple has also been ordered to pay $17.8 million in restitution. Trump called their daughter, Savannah Chrisley saying “Your parents are going to be free and clean and I hope that we can do it by tomorrow.”

