Kim Deal Drops New Solo Track “Coast”

Shutterstock

Kim Deal Sets Sail with New Solo Track “Coast”

A Breezy Return to Solo Work

Breeders’ singer and guitarist Kim Deal has unveiled her latest solo effort, “Coast.” This track marks a significant milestone as her first solo single released under her own name through the iconic label 4AD. The song was brought to life at the legendary Electrical Audio studio in Chicago, recorded by the late, great Steve Albini.

A Collaborative Voyage

Joining Deal on this new journey is her twin sister and guitarist, Kelley Deal, along with the eclectic marching band Mucca Pazza. The rhythm section features Lindsay Glover and Mando Lopez, adding a unique flavor to the mix. The inspiration for “Coast” stems from an unusual combination: witnessing the “revelatory levels of low self-esteem” from a wedding house band, the Grape Whizzers, covering Jimmy Buffett’s “Margaritaville,” and an off-season vacation on Nantucket back in 2000.

STREAM YOUR FAVORITE ALT. ROCK ANTHEMS

Navigating Solo Waters

While “Coast” is a fresh release, it’s not Deal’s first venture into solo territory. Between 2013 and 2014, she launched a 7″ singles series, which produced 10 tracks, including notable songs like “Biker Gone” and “Beautiful Moon Clear.”

The Last Decade with The Breeders

After departing from Pixies, where she was the original bassist, in 2013, Deal has dedicated much of the last decade to The Breeders. She reunited the band’s lineup with her sister Kelley, bassist Josephine Wiggs, and drummer Jim Macpherson. Together, they released the album All Nerve in 2018, celebrated two anniversary reissues of Last Splash, and unearthed the archival gem “Divine Mascis,” featuring Dinosaur Jr.’s J Mascis.

Related: Pixies Albums Ranked

More alt. rock news from X96