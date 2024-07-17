Shutterstock

Third Eye Blind Revamps TV On The Radio’s “Wolf Like Me” in New Jersey

A Howl Worth Hearing

When a song resonates as profoundly as TV On The Radio’s “Wolf Like Me,” it’s no surprise it garners numerous covers. Third Eyed Blind is the latest artist to take on this 2006 classic. During their July 14 performance at New Jersey’s PNC Bank Arts Center, the band added their unique twist to the iconic track.

A Blend of Eras

Third Eye Blind didn’t stop at just a straightforward cover. They cleverly merged “Wolf Like Me” with their own 2016 song, “Company of Strangers,” creating a fusion that spans a decade of music. According to setlist.fm, this intriguing combination has become a staple in their setlist throughout their summer tour.

Brooklyn vs. Jersey

While some purists might question the appropriateness of performing a Brooklyn band’s hit in the heart of New Jersey, Third Eye Blind’s rendition received a warm reception. The expansive venue proved an excellent stage for the band’s sound, enhancing the intensity and energy of the performance.

Watch the Performance

Experience Third Eye Blind’s version of “Wolf Like Me” yourself by watching the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Third Eye Blind (@thirdeyeblind)

Check out TV on the Radio’s original version:

