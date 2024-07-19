Boner of the Day for July 19th, 2024

Boner Candidate #1: HE’S ANTI-WOKE, AND ANTI-TALENT, AND AND ANTI-TASTE
Singer and Trump supporter Kid Rock performed at the Republican National Convention the other night, and his performance left some hyped up and some confused. “If you’re ready for President Trump to take the stage, I need everybody to stand up! I need everybody to put a fist up in the air! Everybody, get a fist up in the air!,” said Rock in reference to Trump pumping his fist after his assassination attempt. “I know it stinks in here ’cause Trump’s the shhhh,” finished Rock. Afterwards, Dana White and Hulk Hogan also came onto the stage.
via Mediaite
Boner Candidate #2: THE OFFICER SAID, ‘HER LIFE HAD LIMITED VALUE.’
A former police officer in Seattle named Daniel Auderer was fired after some body camera footage was released of him saying something that made many very upset. Auderer responded to a call after another police officer in a marked police vehicle hit and killed a pedestrian named Jaahnavi Kandula. In Auderer’s body cam, he is heard saying, “That’s not reckless for a trained driver,” in reference to the accident. “But she is dead,” he continued as he laughed. “Yeah, just write a check. Eleven thousand dollars…She had limited value,” finished Auderer.
via NBC
Boner Candidate #3: DINE AND DASH….AS DONE BY AN IDIOT
In Florida, a woman who allegedly dined and dashed from a Longhorn Steakhouse came back to the restaurant after she realized she forgot her purse. Another patron of the restaurant caught the whole incident on film, where the woman is seen yelling at the manager, who is holding her purse, and a man with the woman trying to calm her down. It seems the manager was refusing to return the purse until the woman paid for her meal, which it is assumed she eventually did.
via WFLA