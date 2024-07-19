Sean Means Movie Reviews for July 19th, 2024

Opening July 19, 2024

New this week:

Widow Clicquot • Champagne-making drama • Broadway • 2 1/2 stars

The story of the Veuve Clicqout champagne business going all the way back to the 18th century.

Director: Thomas Napper

Stars: Leo Suter, Haley Bennett, Natasha O’Keeffe

Twisters • Weather-related action movie • Theaters • 3 stars

The sequel to “Twister”, a meteorologist and tornado chaser go to Oklahoma to work with new technology for tornado chasing.

Director: Lee Isaac Chung

Stars: Daisy Edgar-Jones, Glen Powell, Anthony Ramos

———

Next week:

• Deadpool & Wolverine

• Humanist Vampire Seeking Consenting Suicidal Person