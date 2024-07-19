Sean Means Movie Reviews for July 19th, 2024

Opening July 19, 2024
New this week:
Widow Clicquot • Champagne-making drama • Broadway • 2 1/2 stars
The story of the Veuve Clicqout champagne business going all the way back to the 18th century.
Director: Thomas Napper
Stars: Leo Suter, Haley Bennett, Natasha O’Keeffe
Twisters • Weather-related action movie • Theaters • 3 stars
The sequel to “Twister”, a meteorologist and tornado chaser go to Oklahoma to work with new technology for tornado chasing.
Director: Lee Isaac Chung
Stars: Daisy Edgar-Jones, Glen Powell, Anthony Ramos
———
Next week:
• Deadpool & Wolverine
• Humanist Vampire Seeking Consenting Suicidal Person