GORILLAZ

WITH SPECIAL GUESTS LITTLE SIMZ & DELTRON 3030

ON OCTOBER 20 AT THE DELTA CENTER

PRESALE TICKETS WEDNESDAY, MARCH 4 AND THURSDAY MARCH, 5.

TICKETS GO ON SALE MONDAY, MARCH 9 AT 10AM.

Gorillaz is a groundbreaking virtual band formed in 1998 by musician Damon Albarn and artist Jamie Hewlett. Blending alternative rock, hip-hop, electronic, pop, and world music, the project is known for its genre-defying sound and animated band members—2-D, Murdoc Niccals, Noodle, and Russel Hobbs.

Gorillaz rose to global fame with their self-titled debut album in 2001, followed by the critically acclaimed Demon Days (2005), which featured hits like “Feel Good Inc.” and “DARE.” Over the years, the band has collaborated with a wide range of artists across genres, further cementing their reputation for innovation and creativity.

By combining music, animation, and multimedia storytelling, Gorillaz have become one of the most influential and unique acts of the 21st century.

Little Simz is a critically acclaimed British rapper, singer, and actress known for her fearless lyricism, genre-blending sound, and commanding stage presence. Born and raised in North London, she emerged as a standout voice in UK hip-hop with a series of independent releases that showcased her sharp storytelling and introspective style.

Her breakthrough albums Grey Area (2019) and Sometimes I Might Be Introvert (2021) earned widespread praise, with the latter winning the Mercury Prize and solidifying her as one of the most important artists of her generation. Blending hip-hop with soul, jazz, punk, and orchestral influences, Little Simz tackles themes of identity, empowerment, race, and personal growth.

Beyond music, she has also built a career in acting, further highlighting her creative range. With her bold artistry and uncompromising vision, Little Simz continues to push boundaries and redefine modern British rap.

Deltron 3030 is a visionary hip-hop supergroup formed in 1999, consisting of rapper Del the Funky Homosapien (as the character Deltron Zero), producer Dan the Automator (The Cantankerous Captain Aptos), and turntablist Kid Koala (Skiznod the Boy Wonder). Known for their futuristic concept-driven storytelling, the trio blends underground hip-hop with cinematic production and science fiction themes.

Their self-titled debut album Deltron 3030 (2000) is considered a cult classic, following a dystopian narrative set in the year 3030. The project stood out for its intricate lyricism, orchestral soundscapes, and innovative approach to concept albums within hip-hop.

Over the years, Deltron 3030 has maintained a dedicated fan base, returning with Event 2 in 2013 and continuing to perform live, solidifying their legacy as pioneers of alternative and experimental rap.