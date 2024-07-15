News

Bill Frost on TV for July 15th, 2024

Hit-Monkey (Season 2, Monday July 15, Hulu)

Horizon: An American Saga (Movie, Tuesday July 16, VOD)

The Ark (Season 2, Wednesday July 17, Syfy)

Cobra Kai (Season 6, Thursday July 18, Netflix)

Kite-Man: Hell Yeah! (New Series, Thursday July 18, Max)

Those About to Die (New Series, Thursday July 18, Peacock)

Sweet Home (Season 3, Friday July 19, Netflix)

Lady in the Lake (New Series, Friday July 19, Apple TV+)

Love Lies Bleeding (Movie, Friday July 19, Max)

Snowpiercer (Season 4 Premiere, Sunday July 21, AMC/AMC+)

