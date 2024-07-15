Boner of the Day for July 15th, 2024

Boner Candidate #1: AN AWARD FOR THE MAN WHO WASN’T THERE.
In Spain, a man named Joaquin Garcia didn’t work for six years before his bosses found out. Garcia was still being paid his regular salary the whole time as well. No one noticed he hadn’t been to work for six years until his bosses went to give him an award for being with the company for 20 years. Garcia was then fined $30,000.
Boner Candidate #2: WHEN VEGANS DO SHROOMS, ANYTHING CAN HAPPEN.
The rapper Desiigner was arrested by the FBI last year when he got off a plane from the United States to Japan after exposing himself multiple times. At the time, Desiigner denied being under the influence of any drugs or alcohol, but has now said that he was high on mushrooms. “I was fully tweaked out of my mind. This was when I was vegan, I didn’t have enough sugars and stuff like that … I was kind of, like, out of my body,” said Desiigner. The rapper also shared that he did eventually get some help overseas and came back to the States and got medicated properly.
WINNER!
Boner Candidate #3: SHE IS A DIE-HARD DEMOCRAT WHO GOT OVERWHELMED. OH, AND SHE’S STUPID TOO.
The field director, Jaqueline Marsaw, for Mississippi Congressman Bennie Thompson has been fired. Marsaw made a post on social media this past weekend about the assassination attempt on Donald Trump saying, “I don’t condone violence but please get you some shooting lessons so you don’t miss next time ooops that wasn’t me talking.” Marsaw later came back saying, “I got overwhelmed in the moment. I am a diehard Democrat.”
