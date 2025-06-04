Kim Gordon Revisits Memoir “Girl in a Band”

Shutterstock

Kim Gordon’s Girl in a Band Marks a Decade with Expanded Edition

From Sonic Youth to Solo Spotlight: A Memoir Revisited

Kim Gordon, the iconic co-founder of Sonic Youth, is set to reissue her acclaimed 2015 memoir, Girl in a Band, in a 10th-anniversary edition. Scheduled for release on September 9 by Dey Street Books, this updated version delves deeper into Gordon’s personal and artistic journey, featuring a new chapter that reflects on her solo career, her experiences touring after nearly four decades, and the profound impact of her brother Keller‘s passing.

The reissue also includes a foreword by novelist Rachel Kushner, adding literary depth to Gordon’s narrative. Originally a New York Times bestseller, Girl in a Band offered candid insights into Gordon’s life, including her critiques of fellow artists and her role in shaping New York‘s transformative music scene in the late ’80s and ’90s.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Gordon (@kimletgordon)

Looking Back and Moving Forward

The memoir’s expansion coincides with Gordon’s continued evolution as a solo artist. Her second solo album, The Collective, released in March 2024, received critical acclaim and two Grammy nominations, including Best Alternative Music Album and Best Alternative Music Performance for the track “Bye Bye.” The album’s experimental fusion of industrial hip-hop and noise rock underscores Gordon’s enduring influence and adaptability in the music industry. Watch Gordon perform “Bye Bye” on Kimmel.

New Reflections for a New Era

Fans can look forward to the enriched edition of Girl in a Band, which not only revisits Gordon’s past but also offers fresh perspectives on her recent artistic endeavors and personal reflections.

Pre-order the expanded edition of Girl in a Band through HarperCollins.

More alt. rock news