Boner Of The Day June 6th, 2025

Boner Candidate #1: UH OH; SHAGGY’S IN TROUBLE

Well known radio DJ, Brandon ‘Shaggy’ Stokes, has been charged with a DUI and obstruction of justice on Wednesday. He was driving his car when he drove into a crime scene while he was following a police involved shooting. He was attempting to drive through the dangerous crime speeding. At the scene is where officers had shot a man for brandishing a fake handgun. When officers told him he could not come through he replied with “You wanna bet?” Officers noticed he was slurring his words and placed him under arrest, when he took a Breathalyzer test and blew a 0.18. Which is more than double legal limit. He was caught on camera getting arrested while wearing a white shirt with his hair tied in a ponytail. He later was bonded out of jail.

Read More

!!! WINNER !!!

Boner Candidate #2: THAT’LL LEARN THEM DAMN KIDS

A woman from Florida is being accused of spraying two young little girls with bear mace. After she became annoyed with them for playing next door outside. April Morant who is the mother of the two daughters ages 3 and 6. She stated “I look like in my peripheral view, she’s at the gate, with I thought at first I thought it was a gun, a big old cloud came. So I rushed the kids like ‘go in the house, go in the house.’ And so then I called the police on her.” Bear mace or spray is a chemical irritant that repels bears it is known to be toxic to humans, let alone children. The report said that Anderson was yelling at the children saying racist slurs and yelling profanities. Along with this is not Andersons first time being arrested for harassing a neighbor, she was charged with aggravated assault and stalking back in 2019.

Read More

Boner Candidate #3: PROVE YOU MATTER, OH AND REMEMBER ‘WE’RE ALL GOING TO DIE.

Dr. Mehmet Oz stated that as long as people can “prove that they matter”, they will not lose their Medicaid. The Dr. spoke to Fox Business why the Trump administration wants to enforce work requirements for Medicaid. Stating “Why don’t we have work requirements for Medicaid? Well the reason is 60 years ago, when the program was created, it never dawned on anybody that able- bodied people who could work would be on Medicaid, so they never bothered putting in work requirements.” Than added “And if you’re willing to do any of those things, we will check the box and you will get to keep your Medicaid.” Many of GOP senators have expressed concern over President Donald Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act and the result of Medicaid cuts that could result from it. Though the excuse they are using is they are trying to “stop illegal aliens from defrauding the system.” Even though it has been found that at least 10 million Americans will be forced off Medicaid as a result of the bill. What Oz has to say to this is he is “confidence in the American people” to be able to find jobs so they can continue to qualify for Medicaid.

Read More