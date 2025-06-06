Sean Means For June 6th, 2025

The Phoenician Scheme – Wes Anderson assassin comedy – theaters – 3 1/2 stars

A film that delves into the complexities of a family business and the father daughter relationship. The story centers around Zsa-zsa Korda, a wealthy businessman, and his daughter, Sister Liesel, who becomes a nun.

Starring: Benicio del Toro, Scarlett Johansson, Mia Threapleton, Bryan Cranston

Director: Wes Anderson

Ballerina – “John Wick” spinoff with Ana de Armas – Theaters – 3 stars

A film set in the John Wick universe, featuring Ana de Armas as Eve Macarro, a skilled assassin trained in both ballet and martial arts. The story follows Eve on a mission of revenge after her father is murdered, similar to the story line of John Wick.

Starring: Ana de Armeas, Gabriel Byrne, Catalina Sandino Moreno, Norman Reedus, Ian Mcshane, Keanu Reeves, Anjelica Huston

Director: Len Wiseman

Dangerous Animals – serial killer thriller with sharks – theaters – 3 1/2 stars

A survival thriller of a serial killer who uses sharks in his crimes. The film follows Zephyr, a free spirited surfer who is abducted by Bruce and must fight for her survival against his brutal methods. The movie explores themes of survival and the psychological impact of being held captive by a man obsessed with sharks.

Starring: Hassie Harrison, Jai Courtney, Josh Heuston

Director: Sean Byrne

Next week:

• How to Train Your Dragon

• Materialists

• The Life of Chuck