Sean Means Movie Reviews for April 3rd, 2026

• The Drama — pre-wedding jitters comedy/drama • theaters • 2 stars
A happily engaged couple is put to the test when an unexpected turn sends their wedding week off the rails.
Kristoffer Borgli
Starring: Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Alana Haim
• Fantasy Life — dropout becomes a babysitter • Broadway • 2 1/2 stars
An actress (Amanda Peet) falls for the anxious law school dropout (Matthew Shear) babysitting her kids in this smart, New York-set romantic comedy.
Director: Matthew Shear
Starring: Amanda Peet, Matthew Shear, Bob Balaban
• The Super Mario Galaxy Movie — Mario and pals return • theaters • 3 stars
Mario ventures into space, exploring cosmic worlds and tackling galactic challenges far from the familiar Mushroom Kingdom.
Directors: Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Pierre Leduc
Starring: Glen Powell, Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Pratt
Next Week
• You, Me and Tuscany
• Hamlet (with Riz Ahmed)