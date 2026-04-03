Boners

Sean Means Movie Reviews for April 3rd, 2026

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• The Drama — pre-wedding jitters comedy/drama • theaters • 2 stars

A happily engaged couple is put to the test when an unexpected turn sends their wedding week off the rails.

Via IMDB

Director: Kristoffer Borgli

Starring: Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Alana Haim

 

 • Fantasy Life — dropout becomes a babysitter • Broadway • 2 1/2 stars

An actress (Amanda Peet) falls for the anxious law school dropout (Matthew Shear) babysitting her kids in this smart, New York-set romantic comedy.

Via IMDB

Director: Matthew Shear

Starring: Amanda Peet, Matthew Shear, Bob Balaban

 

 • The Super Mario Galaxy Movie — Mario and pals return • theaters • 3 stars

Mario ventures into space, exploring cosmic worlds and tackling galactic challenges far from the familiar Mushroom Kingdom.

via IMDB

Directors: Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Pierre Leduc

Starring: Glen Powell, Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Pratt

Next Week

 • You, Me and Tuscany

 • Hamlet (with Riz Ahmed)

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