Sean Means Movie Reviews for April 3rd, 2026

• The Drama — pre-wedding jitters comedy/drama • theaters • 2 stars

A happily engaged couple is put to the test when an unexpected turn sends their wedding week off the rails.

Via IMDB

Director: Kristoffer Borgli

Starring: Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Alana Haim

• Fantasy Life — dropout becomes a babysitter • Broadway • 2 1/2 stars

An actress (Amanda Peet) falls for the anxious law school dropout (Matthew Shear) babysitting her kids in this smart, New York-set romantic comedy.

Via IMDB

Director: Matthew Shear

Starring: Amanda Peet, Matthew Shear, Bob Balaban

• The Super Mario Galaxy Movie — Mario and pals return • theaters • 3 stars

Mario ventures into space, exploring cosmic worlds and tackling galactic challenges far from the familiar Mushroom Kingdom.

via IMDB

Directors: Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Pierre Leduc

Starring: Glen Powell, Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Pratt

Next Week

• You, Me and Tuscany

• Hamlet (with Riz Ahmed)