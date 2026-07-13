Geek News on the Radio from July 13th, 2026

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Alien Earth Added Cast

Tracey Ullman, Sam Spruell, Jerome Flynn have all been added to the cast of Alien Earth season 2, though we don’t know who they will be playing.

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Naruto Casting Call

Lionsgate and director Destin Daniel Cretton are ready to make the live action Naruto movie, but that means casting. Well a world wide casting call has begun!

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Robert Downey Jr. and the Best Marvel Movie

While attending the Toronto International Film Fest. RDJ was asked about his opinion on the best Marvel movie made. What do you think he said? If you guessed “Guardians of the Galaxy” you would be correct.

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Rotta the Hutt Halloween Costume

Wanting to do a Star Wars Halloween costume this year? Spirit Halloween just dropped the inflatable Rotta the Hutt costume.

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