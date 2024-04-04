Kim Gordon’s Riveting Kimmel Performance | Watch

Kim Gordon | Shutterstock

Kim Gordon Lights Up Kimmel with “Bye Bye” Performance

Kim Gordon, the iconic figure from Sonic Youth, recently graced the stage of Jimmy Kimmel Live! with her enthralling presence. This performance wasn’t just any appearance; Gordon and her crew delivered a compelling rendition of “Bye Bye,” the lead track off her latest album, The Collective. The stage was alive, pulsating with an elaborate audiovisual spectacle and mesmerizing flashes of light that perfectly complemented the song’s energy. Watch below.

The Collective: A New Chapter

The Collective is significant in Gordon’s illustrious career following her acclaimed 2019 solo debut, No Home Record. Reuniting with producer Justin Raisen, the album also benefits from Anthony Paul Lopez’s additional production prowess. It weaves together a rich tapestry of sounds that echo her musical past and chart new territories. Gordon will hit the road this spring and summer, continuing to captivate audiences with live performances supporting the new album.

Beyond the Music

Before the release of The Collective, Gordon teased fans with the single “I’m a Man,” accompanied by a gripping music video directed by Alex Ross Perry. The video is a family affair featuring Gordon alongside her daughter, Coco Gordon-Moore, and Conor Fay. It provides a visual narrative as intriguing as the track itself.

