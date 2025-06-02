Boner Of The Day For June 2nd, 2025

Boner Candidate #1: Reading is hard

Is reading too hard? Donald Trump is looking to tailor his intelligence briefs into a more, consumable, format of information. The President’s Daily Brief, or PBD, is a document created for the President and his cabinet. The Trump administration have discussed the possibility of a video version of the PBD more akin to a Fox News Broadcast.

!!! WINNER !!!

Boner Candidate #2: Trevor, is your sexuality a lifestyle?

Boner Candidate #3: Wait, the tooth fairy is going to die too???

After tense discussions about proposed cuts to Medicaid, Republican Senator Joni Ernst responded with “Well, we are all going to die.” Senator Ernst doubled down on these statements with an ‘apology’ video shot walking through a cemetery. “I’m really, really glad I did not have to bring up the subject of the tooth fairy as well,” Ernst stated sarcastically in the video. Ernst encouraged those that wished to see “eternal and everlasting life,” needs to embrace her lord and savior Jesus Christ. The proposed budget to cut funding to Medicaid is now awaiting further progress in the Senate.

