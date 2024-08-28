Boner of the Day for August 28th, 2024

Boner Candidate #1: I HAD TO MAKE SURE THE FIREWORKS I PURCHASED WORKED
A man in California named Spencer Anderson has been arrested after confessing to starting a fire that burned for hours and destroyed structures and thousands of acres of land. The fire began on a road in Oroville, California and spread, as they say, like wildfire, due to the weather conditions being in 100-degree weather and high winds. Investigators were able to determine the fire was caused by arson, and learned other investigators in the surrounding areas had been looking at Anderson for previous fires. Anderson, when questioned, admitted he had started the fire by throwing a firework out of his car window.
Boner Candidate #2: NOT A SINGLE AMERICAN FLAG IN SIGHT
Utah Representative Trevor Lee made a post on social media that many people are either agreeing with or giving backlash towards. Lee posted a video of a group of Shiite Muslims near a mosque in Taylorsville marching in observation of Arba’in, an Islamic tradition of the end of the 40 days of mourning Hussein, the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad. Along with the video, Lee said, “In the small town of Taylorsville Utah. Not a single American flag in sight.” The video was viewed over 5 million times, many spewing xenophobic comments, while others were saying Lee was anti-Muslim and racist for posting the video. “I wasn’t really trying to convey anything other than that is an interesting video. This is small-town Taylorsville, Utah, and I’ve never seen this in my life before,” said Lee. “What I find interesting, though, is the assumptions both sides are making, whether it’s the right or the left. I think it’s crazy. I haven’t insinuated anything,” finished Lee.
Boner Candidate #3: OKAY THEN, RELEASE THE VIDEO
Former President Donald Trump recently attended a wreath-laying ceremony in Arlington National Cemetery commemorating service members killed in the Kabul airport 3 years ago due to a bombing. Trump’s staff were told by Arlington officials that photography and video were not allowed in the specific section, referred to as Section 60, unless taken by cemetery staff. It has been reported Trump’s staff then began a physical and verbal altercation. “We are prepared to release footage [of the altercation] if such defamatory claims are made,” said Trump spokesperson Steven Cheung. “The fact is that a private photographer was permitted on the premises and for whatever reason an unnamed individual, clearly suffering from a mental health episode, decided to physically block members of President Trump’s team during a very solemn ceremony,” continued Cheung in an NPR interview. However, Arlington National Cemetery has had the policy in place that campaign related staff and activities are prohibited in the cemetery.
