David Bowie’s “Starman” Performance: New Footage

Starman Reborn: Rare Ziggy Stardust Tour Footage Unveiled
David Bowie fans are in for a cosmic treat. Previously unseen footage from his legendary Ziggy Stardust tour has surfaced, featuring Bowie’s unforgettable performance of “Starman.” The newly released video captures moments from his 1972-1973 UK tour, immortalized by the late Mick Rock, Bowie’s longtime collaborator and renowned photographer.
This release coincides with exciting news: The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars is getting a fresh remix in Dolby Atmos. Set to drop on September 6, this new edition will be available on Blu-Ray Audio, allowing fans to experience the groundbreaking 1972 album in immersive spatial audio for the first time. Released by Parlophone Records, the unseen footage offers a thrilling glimpse into Bowie’s Ziggy era, a pivotal chapter in music history.
The clips, remixed along with “Starman,” celebrate the ever-expanding universe of Bowie’s influence, reigniting debates over what truly defines his greatest era. Was it the glam rock splendor of Ziggy Stardust, or perhaps the Berlin Trilogy that followed? Whatever your pick, Bowie’s knack for reinvention always kept him a step ahead of the times, and this release serves as a reminder of his artistic brilliance.
Watch the newly unearthed footage and remixed “Starman” below.
David Bowie News Roundup: 2020-2024
Even years after his passing, David Bowie continues to be a major force in the music world. Here’s a roundup of notable Bowie-related news from 2020 to 2024:
2020
Bowie’s influence extended to the gaming world with the release of Omikron: The Nomad Soul on modern platforms, a cult classic video game where Bowie not only contributed music but also appeared as two different characters. His collaboration with Brian Eno for the Berlin Trilogy also gained renewed attention with various reissues. Learn more here.
2021
In January, the Bowie estate released Brilliant Adventure (1992-2001), a box set featuring five remastered albums from his later period, including 1. Outside and hours…. This was followed by Toy, an album of unreleased recordings from 2001, giving fans a glimpse of a more reflective, late-era Bowie.
2022
Marking what would have been Bowie’s 75th birthday, Moonage Daydream, a highly acclaimed documentary directed by Brett Morgen, premiered in theaters. The film explored Bowie’s creative process, blending never-before-seen concert footage with rare interviews. Its soundtrack offered fans a new perspective on classic hits.
2023
Bowie’s catalog was at the center of attention again with the release of Divine Symmetry, a collection highlighting his pre-Ziggy Stardust era. This box set unearthed demos, alternative takes, and live recordings that showcased Bowie’s musical evolution in the early ‘70s.
2024
This year continues to celebrate Bowie’s lasting legacy, with the highly anticipated Dolby Atmos mix of The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars. In addition, Bowie’s estate has announced plans for future releases that will further explore his vast archives, ensuring that even in death, Bowie remains one of music’s most forward-thinking icons.
With every new discovery, reissue, and remix, David Bowie’s influence only grows stronger, cementing his status as a cultural chameleon who remains just as relevant today as he was in his prime.
