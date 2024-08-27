Boner of the Day for August 27th, 2024

Boner Candidate #1: I KNOW I’M NAKED. IT’S HOT OUTSIDE.
Florida woman Grace Sharpe was arrested and charged with indecent exposure after she walked around naked outside while her neighbor was having a kids birthday party. Sharpe walked up to the fence between the properties and she was naked. The neighbor sent the kids into the house and informed Sharpe she was naked. “I know, it’s hot outside,” said Sharpe. It wasn’t until police were called that Sharpe went back into her home.
Boner Candidate #2: IT’S A WHALE OF A TALE ABOUT RFK Jr
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has been circulating the media quite a bit recently. A small amount being his independent presidential campaign and a larger amount being stories of his behavior with dead animals. Kick, RFK Jr’s daughter, told a story a while back about her father, that has now resurfaced due to his media coverage. Back in 1994, there was a washed-up dead whale on a beach in Massachusetts, and when RFK Jr. heard about it, made the hours long drive to the beach with a chainsaw and Kick in the car. When making it to the beach, Kick says her dad cut off the head of the whale and tied it to the roof of the car. “Every time we accelerated on the highway, whale juice would pour into the windows of the car, and it was the rankest thing on the planet. We all had plastic bags over our heads with mouth holes cut out, and people on the highway were giving us the finger, but that was just normal day-to-day stuff for us,” said Kick.
WINNER!
Boner Candidate #3: OH, LIGHTEN UP. IT WAS FOR A BLACK-OUT GAME
In St. George, Utah, many are upset at a picture of some students at a football game. The football game was supposed to be a blackout game, which means students wear black clothes in show of school spirit. However, two students seemed to take it to a new level when they wore all black clothes along with black paint on their faces. This was upsetting enough for some of the students who were present, but no adults that were there did anything according to accounts. The two students in blackface were awarded a school spirit award and are seen in a picture holding their award posing with the school cheerleaders. Many, however, don’t see it as racism and are defending the students saying it was just them showing school spirit and they meant no harm by it whatsoever.
