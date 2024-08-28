Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar | 8.28.2024

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!
Brought to you by:
Friday the 30th:
- Drag Battles – Chappell Vs. Taylor at The Depot 18+
- The Doobie Brothers w/ Steve Winwood at Utah First Credit Union Amphitheater
Saturday the 31st:
- Sorry Papi at The Depot 18+
- Hozier at Utah First Credit Union Amphitheater
On sale Friday at 11:
- Blockhead – December 5 at Urban Lounge
All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com
Other Concerts and Community Events
Community:
- 2024 Summer Showdown at Broadway Theater – Link
- This Weeks Movies: Mad Max: The Lobster vs. Good Time
- Snowbird’s Oktoberfest 2024 8/10-10/13 – Link
Friday the 30th:
- Space Gravy at The State Room – Link
- KUTE Presents: Gone Fishin’ at Kilby Court – Link
- Utah Royals vs Bay FC at America First Fields – Link
Saturday the 31st:
- Grid City Music Fest (Night 2!) at The Commonwealth Room – Link
- Defunk + ill.gates at Urban Lounge – Link
- Real Salt Lake vs New England Revolution – Link
- A Light to Remember – International Overdose Awareness Day at Wheeler Farm – Link
- FestEvil at Valley Fair Mall – Link
Farmers Markets
- Downtown Farmers Market 2024 – Saturdays 8am-2pm through Oct. 19th – Link
- 2024 Daybreak Farmers Market – Saturdays 10am – 2pm through Oct. 12th – Link
- 2024 Sunnyvale Farmers Market at Sunnyvale Park – Sat 10:30-1:30 through Oct. 12th – Link
- Sandy City Farmers Market at Sandy Amphitheater – Sat 9-1pm through Oct. 19th- Link
- 2024 Murray Park Farmer’s Market – Fri and Sat – through 10/26 – Link
- 9th West Farmer’s Market 2024 – Sundays 10am – 3pm through Oct 13th – Link
- Wheeler Farm Farmers Market – Sundays 9am-1pm through Oct. 13th – Link