Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar | 8.28.2024

Friday the 30th:

Drag Battles – Chappell Vs. Taylor at The Depot 18+

The Doobie Brothers w/ Steve Winwood at Utah First Credit Union Amphitheater

Saturday the 31st:

Sorry Papi at The Depot 18+

Hozier at Utah First Credit Union Amphitheater

On sale Friday at 11:

Blockhead – December 5 at Urban Lounge

Community:

2024 Summer Showdown at Broadway Theater – Link This Weeks Movies: Mad Max: The Lobster vs. Good Time

Snowbird’s Oktoberfest 2024 8/10-10/13 – Link

Space Gravy at The State Room – Link

KUTE Presents: Gone Fishin’ at Kilby Court – Link

Utah Royals vs Bay FC at America First Fields – Link

Grid City Music Fest (Night 2!) at The Commonwealth Room – Link

Defunk + ill.gates at Urban Lounge – Link

Real Salt Lake vs New England Revolution – Link

A Light to Remember – International Overdose Awareness Day at Wheeler Farm – Link

FestEvil at Valley Fair Mall – Link

Farmers Markets