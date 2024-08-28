Homepage Feature 1

Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar | 8.28.2024

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

Friday the 30th:  

  • Drag Battles – Chappell Vs. Taylor at The Depot 18+
  • The Doobie Brothers w/ Steve Winwood at Utah First Credit Union Amphitheater

Saturday the 31st: 

  • Sorry Papi at The Depot 18+
  • Hozier at Utah First Credit Union Amphitheater

On sale Friday at 11: 

  • Blockhead – December 5 at Urban Lounge

Other Concerts and Community Events

Community: 

  • 2024 Summer Showdown at Broadway Theater – Link 
    • This Weeks Movies: Mad Max: The Lobster vs. Good Time
  • Snowbird’s Oktoberfest 2024 8/10-10/13 – Link

Friday the 30th: 

  • Space Gravy at The State Room – Link 
  • KUTE Presents: Gone Fishin’ at Kilby Court – Link 
  • Utah Royals vs Bay FC at America First Fields – Link 

Saturday the 31st:

  • Grid City Music Fest (Night 2!) at The Commonwealth Room – Link 
  • Defunk + ill.gates at Urban Lounge – Link 
  • Real Salt Lake vs New England Revolution – Link 
  • A Light to Remember – International Overdose Awareness Day at Wheeler Farm – Link 
  • FestEvil at Valley Fair Mall – Link 

Farmers Markets

  • Downtown Farmers Market 2024 – Saturdays 8am-2pm through Oct. 19thLink
  • 2024 Daybreak Farmers Market – Saturdays 10am – 2pm through Oct. 12thLink 
  • 2024 Sunnyvale Farmers Market at Sunnyvale Park – Sat 10:30-1:30 through Oct. 12thLink 
  • Sandy City Farmers Market at Sandy Amphitheater – Sat 9-1pm through Oct. 19th- Link 
  • 2024 Murray Park Farmer’s Market – Fri and Sat – through 10/26 – Link 
  • 9th West Farmer’s Market 2024 – Sundays 10am – 3pm through Oct 13thLink 
  • Wheeler Farm Farmers Market – Sundays 9am-1pm through Oct. 13thLink 
