The Smile Returns with Haunting New Single

The Smile Return with New Track “Don’t Get Me Started” and Haunting Visuals

The Smile, the Radiohead offshoot featuring Thom Yorke, Jonny Greenwood, and jazz drummer Tom Skinner, has resurfaced with their latest track, “Don’t Get Me Started.” This release marks their first since January’s Wall of Eyes. Accompanying the track is a visually striking video directed by Weirdcore, a frequent collaborator of electronic music icon Aphex Twin. The video adds a layer of eerie surrealism that perfectly complements the band’s haunting sound.

A Limited Edition Release

The new single, released on a limited edition 12″ vinyl via XL Recordings, is part of a two-song offering. While “Don’t Get Me Started” is now available for digital streaming, the accompanying track “The Slip” remains exclusive to the vinyl release. Learn more about the release here.

Behind the Scenes

The song was recorded between the iconic Abbey Road Studios and Oxford, with production handled by Sam Petts-Davies, who also produced Wall of Eyes. The Smile had been extensively touring throughout the year to support their album until an unexpected health scare. Jonny Greenwood, the band’s guitarist, was hospitalized due to a severe infection, leading to the cancellation of several shows. Fortunately, Greenwood is on the mend, with the band assuring fans that he will soon be back home.

Pushing Boundaries

This release reaffirms The Smile’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of their sound, blending Yorke and Greenwood’s signature melancholy with Skinner’s rhythmic ingenuity. As the band continues to navigate the uncertainties of their journey.

