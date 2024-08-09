Red Hot Chili Peppers to Light Up Olympics Finale

Shutterstock

Red Hot Chili Peppers to Rock the Olympics Closing Ceremony

The Red Hot Chili Peppers are set to ignite the stage at the Olympics closing ceremony this Sunday, bringing their iconic blend of funk, rock, and California cool to a global audience. As the world says goodbye to one Olympic city and looks ahead to Los Angeles, the performance by the L.A. legends couldn’t be more fitting. The performance will be on Sunday, August 11.

A Sonic Hand-Off to L.A.

The closing ceremony marks a symbolic handoff to Los Angeles, the host city for the 2028 Summer Games. The Red Hot Chili Peppers, with their deep roots in the City of Angels, embody the spirit of L.A. Their inclusion in the lineup underscores the cultural handover, setting the tone for what the world can expect in four years. Known for hits like “Californication,” “Under the Bridge,” and “Give It Away,” the Chili Peppers are sure to deliver a high-energy performance that will resonate with viewers around the globe.

Star-Studded Lineup

The ceremony won’t just be a showcase of the Chili Peppers’ signature sound. Fellow Angelenos Snoop Dogg and Billie Eilish will also take the stage, bringing their unique styles to the event. And in a twist, Hollywood heavyweight Tom Cruise is set to make an appearance for some reason.

Tune In

The Olympics closing ceremony promises to be an unforgettable blend of sports and entertainment. Tune in on Sunday evening to catch the Red Hot Chili Peppers and other stars as they help close out the Games in style—while giving the world a taste of what’s to come in Los Angeles 2028.

