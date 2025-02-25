20 Alternative Rock Anthems That Ruled 2005

Shutterstock

20 Essential Alternative Rock Songs from 2005

The year 2005 was a defining moment for alternative rock. Indie bands were thriving, post-hardcore and emo were breaking into the mainstream, and heavier acts were pushing the limits of radio-friendly rock. From anthemic indie hits to experimental outliers, here are 20 essential alternative rock songs that shaped the sound of 2005.

Indie Boom & Anthemic Rock

Bloc Party – “Banquet”

Album: Silent Alarm

Silent Alarm Release Date: February 2, 2005

February 2, 2005 Achievements: Frequently listed among the best indie rock songs of the 2000s

“Banquet” introduced Bloc Party’s blend of rapid-fire drumming and intricate guitar work. With its jittery energy and cryptic lyrics, the song became a dancefloor staple. Explore Bloc Party’s 2005 classic here and learn more about their upcoming tour.

Franz Ferdinand – “Do You Want To”

Album: You Could Have It So Much Better

You Could Have It So Much Better Release Date: September 19, 2005

September 19, 2005 Achievements: Peaked at #4 on the UK Singles Chart

A high-energy follow-up to their breakthrough album, this track is packed with danceable guitar riffs and cheeky lyrics. Franz Ferdinand’s sharp, angular sound helped define the post-punk revival of the mid-2000s. Stream it on youtube.

The Killers – “Smile Like You Mean It”

Album: Hot Fuss

Hot Fuss Release Date: March 2005 (single)

March 2005 (single) Achievements: Charted on the UK Singles Chart and Billboard Alternative Songs

The Killers’ Hot Fuss was packed with hits, and “Smile Like You Mean It” stood out with its melancholic lyrics and shimmering synths. The song captures nostalgia and regret, themes that resonated with many in the mid-2000s scene.

Kaiser Chiefs – “I Predict a Riot”

Album: Employment

Employment Release Date: November 1, 2004 (re-released in 2005)

November 1, 2004 (re-released in 2005) Achievements: Top 10 hit in the UK

A rowdy anthem about chaotic nights out, this track showcased the Kaiser Chiefs’ knack for storytelling and Britpop-inspired hooks. Its anthemic chorus made it a favorite at festivals.

The Bravery – “An Honest Mistake”

Album: The Bravery

The Bravery Release Date: February 28, 2005

February 28, 2005 Achievements: Peaked at #7 on the Billboard Alternative Songs chart

With its synth-heavy new wave sound, “An Honest Mistake” positioned The Bravery as one of the key players in the 2000s indie explosion. The dramatic falsettos and pulsating beat made it a standout.

The Darker Side of Alternative

Nine Inch Nails – “The Hand That Feeds”

Album: With Teeth

With Teeth Release Date: March 28, 2005

March 28, 2005 Achievements: #1 on Billboard Alternative Songs

Trent Reznor returned with a politically charged industrial rock anthem that critiqued blind obedience. Its pulsating beat and aggressive synths brought Nine Inch Nails back into the spotlight.

Queens of the Stone Age – “Little Sister”

Album: Lullabies to Paralyze

Lullabies to Paralyze Release Date: March 7, 2005

March 7, 2005 Achievements: Nominated for Best Hard Rock Performance at the Grammys

Built around a relentless cowbell beat, “Little Sister” is a punchy, riff-driven track showcasing Josh Homme’s signature desert rock sound.

System of a Down – “B.Y.O.B.”

Album: Mezmerize

Mezmerize Release Date: March 29, 2005

March 29, 2005 Achievements: Won a Grammy for Best Hard Rock Performance

System of a Down blended metal intensity with politically charged lyrics in “B.Y.O.B.,” questioning war and government propaganda through chaotic shifts in tempo and vocal delivery.

Audioslave – “Be Yourself”

Album: Out of Exile

Out of Exile Release Date: March 1, 2005

March 1, 2005 Achievements: Peaked at #1 on Billboard Mainstream Rock

Chris Cornell’s soaring vocals delivered a message of self-acceptance in this power ballad. “Be Yourself” became one of Audioslave’s most recognizable songs.

Foo Fighters – “Best of You”

Album: In Your Honor

In Your Honor Release Date: May 30, 2005

May 30, 2005 Achievements: Grammy-nominated, reached #1 on the Billboard Alternative Songs chart

An explosive, emotional anthem, “Best of You” is one of Foo Fighters’ most impassioned performances, with Dave Grohl pushing his vocals to the limit.

Emo & Pop-Punk Crossovers

My Chemical Romance – “Helena”

Album: Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge

Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge Release Date: May 23, 2005

May 23, 2005 Achievements: Peaked at #33 on the Billboard Hot 100

A gothic-tinged anthem of grief, “Helena” solidified My Chemical Romance as emo royalty. The theatrical music video became iconic in the genre.

Fall Out Boy – “Sugar, We’re Goin Down”

Album: From Under the Cork Tree

From Under the Cork Tree Release Date: April 12, 2005

April 12, 2005 Achievements: Certified triple platinum

Fueled by cryptic lyrics and a massive chorus, “Sugar, We’re Goin Down” propelled Fall Out Boy into mainstream success.

Jimmy Eat World – “Work”

Album: Futures

Futures Release Date: January 24, 2005

January 24, 2005 Achievements: Peaked at #6 on the Billboard Alternative Songs chart

A melancholic, melodic rock song, “Work” showcased Jimmy Eat World’s ability to blend introspection with radio-friendly hooks.

Panic! at the Disco – “I Write Sins Not Tragedies”

Album: A Fever You Can’t Sweat Out

A Fever You Can’t Sweat Out Release Date: September 27, 2005

September 27, 2005 Achievements: Won MTV Video Music Award for Video of the Year

A theatrical pop-punk hit that introduced Panic! at the Disco’s eccentric flair.

Weezer – “Beverly Hills”

Album: Make Believe

Make Believe Release Date: March 29, 2005

March 29, 2005 Achievements: Nominated for a Grammy

A sarcastic take on celebrity culture, “Beverly Hills” became one of Weezer’s biggest commercial hits.

Experimental & Left-Field Picks

Death Cab for Cutie – “Soul Meets Body”

Album: Plans

Plans Release Date: July 2005

July 2005 Achievements: #5 on Billboard Alternative Songs

A dreamy indie rock staple that helped Death Cab for Cutie reach a wider audience.

The White Stripes – “Blue Orchid”

Album: Get Behind Me Satan

Get Behind Me Satan Release Date: April 19, 2005

April 19, 2005 Achievements: Peaked at #1 on the Billboard Alternative Songs chart

A raw, bluesy track with a fuzzed-out riff, showing Jack White’s signature style.

The Decemberists – “16 Military Wives”

Album: Picaresque

Picaresque Release Date: March 22, 2005

March 22, 2005 Achievements: Cult favorite among indie fans

A politically charged folk-rock song with sharp storytelling and theatrical instrumentation.

Gorillaz – “Feel Good Inc.”

Album: Demon Days

Demon Days Release Date: March 14, 2005

March 14, 2005 Achievements: Grammy-winning hit

One of the most iconic songs of the decade, blending alternative rock, hip-hop, and electronica.

Coldplay – “Fix You”

Album: X&Y

X&Y Release Date: September 5, 2005

September 5, 2005 Achievements: One of Coldplay’s signature songs

A heartfelt, slow-burning anthem that became a staple at Coldplay concerts.

These songs defined alternative rock in 2005, blending indie, emo, hard rock, and experimental influences into a diverse and unforgettable year.

