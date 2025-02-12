Bloc Party’s Silent Alarm 20th Anniversary Tour Dates

Bloc Party Bring Silent Alarm Back to Life with 20th Anniversary Tour
Bloc Party is hitting the road to celebrate two decades of their seminal debut, Silent Alarm. The British indie rockers will perform the 2005 album in full, alongside other hits, on a North American tour this year. The run includes a stop in Salt Lake City and a special lineup featuring Metric, who will also be playing their 2009 album Fantasies front-to-back. Their influence on the 2000s post-punk revival remains undeniable—here’s a look at their place in that movement.
The tour kicks off in Pasadena, California, at Just Like Heaven Festival before winding through the U.S. and Canada, with stops at iconic venues like Red Rocks Amphitheatre and The Salt Shed. Bloc Party will then return to Europe for festival dates, including Reading and Leeds.
Bloc Party’s Legacy and Recent Work
Though Silent Alarm remains their defining moment, the band has continued evolving. Their latest album, Alpha Games, dropped in 2022, and last year, they released the standalone track “Flirting Again” before high-profile festival appearances. Frontman Kele Okereke also put out a solo record, The Singing Winds Pt. 3, in late 2023. Listen to “Flirting Again”:
And check out “Banquet” from Silent Alarm.
Bloc Party 2025 Tour Dates
North America
- 05-10 Pasadena, CA – Just Like Heaven
- 05-24 Leeds, England – Live at Leeds in the Park
- 05-30 Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway %
- 05-31 Forest Hills, NY – Forest Hills Stadium %
- 06-02 Washington, D.C. – The Anthem %
- 06-04 Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia %
- 06-06 Toronto, Ontario – Budweiser Stage %
- 06-07 Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre %
- 06-08 Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed %
- 06-09 Minneapolis, MN – The Armory %
- 06-11 Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre %
- 06-12 Salt Lake City, UT – The Union %
- 06-14 Berkeley, CA – The Greek Theatre %
- 06-16 Portland, OR – Theater of the Clouds %
Europe & UK
- 07-04 Beuningen, Netherlands – Groene Heuvels
- 07-10 Manchester, England – Castlefield Bowl
- 07-11 Torquay, England – Torre Abbey
- 07-12 Madrid, Spain – Mad Cool Festival
- 07-19 Nottingham, England – Splendour Festival
- 07-20 Brighton, England – Brighton Beach
- 07-25 Bristol Harbourside, England – Lloyds Amphitheatre
- 08-22 Reading, England – Reading Festival
- 08-23 Leeds, England – Leeds Festival
- 08-24 Portsmouth, England – Victorious Festival
Learn more about tickets from Bloc Party’s website.
View this post on Instagram
With Silent Alarm‘s signature mix of urgent guitar riffs and dance-punk energy, these shows promise to be a must-see for longtime fans and newcomers alike.