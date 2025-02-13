Boner Of The Day For February 13th, 2025

Boner Candidate #1: THEY WERE MEANT FOR EACH OTHER

Rep. Lauren Boebert was caught getting into Kid rocks cab in Washington, DC, at 2:30 am. They were celebrating Donald Trumps beginning of his second term. After the Jan. 20th event the pair was posted by TMZ they were seen chatting at the inaugural bashes. The story stated “Lauren was totally transfixed by the rock star, yapping away, doing a little dance, and clapping like she was front row at his concert, basically giving Kid Rock all the hype he needed.” The two are known for being apart of Trump’s die-hard supporters. They have a lot in common like being restaurant owners. Boebert is the owner of a Colorado eatery where it is known that servers were encouraged to carry around guns. Rock on the other hand is the owner of Big Ass Honky Tonk and Rock & Roll steakhouse in Nashville, Tennessee.

!!! WINNER !!!

Boner Candidate #2: I DON’T KNOW WHY WE LET HER IN THE COUNTRY IN THE FIRST PLACE

Rep. Brandon Gill has started a petition for his supporters to sign to deport fellow Congress, Rep. Ilhan Omar. Unfortunately this is not the fist time Gill has tried to call on deportation for Omar, she has argued that Omar is more loyal to undocumented immigrants in the United States from her Somalia than to the United States. The petition was reported by Axios after it has been circulated. Omar has been a citizen of the U.S sense 2000 after fleeing her native country due to the civil war. Omar has been the target for Republican insults following her staunch criticism of President Trump during his first term. Some of the things that Gill wrote in the email contained “Friend, we should have never let Ilhan Omar into or country. And frankly, America would be a much better place if she were to be sent back to Somalia.” All sent with a tagged photo with him next to Donald Trump. He continued the email with “Recently, it came out that Ilhan Omar is hosting free workshops for Somalians, who are in our contry illegally, on how to evade ICE and deportation. It could not be more blatant: Ilhan Omar is more loyal to illegal Somalians than she is to the United States, or the office she was elected to.” He has sense been criticized by several Democrat Reps.

Boner Candidate #3: I WOULD POINT OUT TO THE GENTLE WOMAN FROM FLORIDA THAT THE PEOPLE SHE WANTS TO HAVE TESTIFY ARE ALL DEAD

Republican Rep. Anna Paulina Luna announced Tuesday that she wants her new task force to dedicate to uncovering “federal secrets” to question the investigators of JFK’s 1963 assassination. The issue she is running into, they are all dead. On Tuesday that she hopes to use the “Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets” so that they can investigate physicians and members of the Warren Commission, which was formed to look into Kennedy’s assassination. She stated during her speech “I’m looking to actually bring in some of the attending physicians at the initial assassination. Then also people that had been on the various commissions looking into it, like the Warren Commission looking into the initial assassination.” Though unfortunately all seven members of the Warren Commission are dead. She also had to tell her personal belief about JFK’s murder. “I believe that there were two shooters, and we should be finding more information as we are able to.” Luna contained to add “For too long, the American spirit has been dimmed by veiled secrecy by the government that has grown too comfortable in the shadows denying us the transparency we deserve.”

